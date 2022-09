Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

Rizwan's form also coincided with Babar's slump, with the captain scoring just 33 runs in three matches at the Asia Cup. With 192 runs so far, Rizwan is also the leading run-getter in the competition as on Wednesday, when Pakistan take on Afghanistan. Rizwan has been churning out consistent performances in the shortest format in recent times, scoring a total of 1541 runs in 33 matches, at an average of 73.38 and strike rate of 133.76, since the start of 2021. He is also the top-scorer in T20Is in the period and averages the most among batters who have played at least 15 innings since January 2021.