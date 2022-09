Avesh doubtful for remainder of Asia Cup, Chahar likely to fill in

Chahar himself is slowly returning to competitive cricket following a long rehabilitation for a quadricep injury, which he had suffered in February. During rehab, he ended up injuring his back and had to miss the IPL, where he was one of Chennai Super Kings' costliest buys. He returned to cricket after a gap of six months for the ODI tour of Zimbabwe last month. Chahar played two of the three games there, where he picked up five wickets, including 3 for 27 in his comeback game