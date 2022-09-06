Avesh doubtful for remainder of Asia Cup, Chahar likely to fill in
Avesh is yet to recover from the bout of fever he had since before the last game against Pakistan
Avesh Khan's participation in the rest of the Asia Cup is in some doubt, as he is yet to fully recover from the illness he was diagnosed with last week. Deepak Chahar, originally a reserve, is likely to fill in should Avesh be ruled out.
Avesh is currently under the supervision of BCCI's medical staff in Dubai, where the team is based. He had been ruled out of the Super 4s match against Pakistan, on Sunday, after complaining of a fever, but India coach Rahul Dravid had expected him to be available for the later games in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Chahar has been a regular at India's net sessions over the past ten days in Dubai. On Tuesday, he went through an extended bowling session beside the main square prior to the start of India's game against Sri Lanka. His session was keenly monitored by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.
Chahar himself is slowly returning to competitive cricket following a long rehabilitation for a quadricep injury, which he had suffered in February. During rehab, he ended up injuring his back and had to miss the IPL, where he was one of Chennai Super Kings' costliest buys. He returned to cricket after a gap of six months for the ODI tour of Zimbabwe last month. Chahar played two of the three games there, where he picked up five wickets, including 3 for 27 in his comeback game.
Avesh featured in both of India's group-stage games in the Asia Cup but proved expensive. He conceded 72 runs across six overs in the two games he played, including 1 for 53 in the 40-run win against Hong Kong. Avesh has so far featured in 13 T20Is in which he has picked up 15 wickets at an economy of 9.10.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo