Nitish Kumar Reddy's MCG century - in numbers
Not many, Indians or otherwise, have achieved what Nitish Kumar Reddy did at the MCG on Saturday
105* - Nitish Kumar Reddy's score at stumps on the third day of the MCG Test is the highest for batter from No. 8 or lower in Tests in Melbourne. Australian Reggie Duff's 104 from No. 10 in 1902 was the previous highest.
5 - Visiting batters to score Test hundreds batting at No. 8 or lower in Australia, including Reddy. It is also the first century by a No. 8 (or lower) batter for India in Australia, with Anil Kumble's 87 in 2008 at Adelaide the previous highest.
Reddy is only the second Indian to reach a century while batting at No. 8 or lower against Australia, following Wriddhiman Saha's 117 in Ranchi in 2017.
127 - Partnership runs between Reddy and Washington Sundar for the eighth wicket. It is the joint-third-highest for India against Australia, behind the 140 between MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the ninth wicket in the 2013 Chennai Test and 129 by Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh for the eighth wicket in the 2008 Sydney Test.
The 127-run stand is also the fourth-highest for India in away Tests for the eighth (or lower) wicket in Tests.
2 - Instances of two players facing 150 or more balls for India in a Test innings while batting at No. 8 or lower (where data is available). Syed Kirmani and Shivlal Yadav did this against New Zealand in Auckland in 1981, and now Reddy and Washington have done the same in Melbourne.
It is also the third such occurrence for any team in the past 25 years, with the previous two coming in the same Test - Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder for West Indies in their first innings and Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva and Graeme Cremer in their second innings in the 2017 Bulawayo Test.
21y 214d - Reddy's age coming into the Melbourne Test. He is the third-youngest India player to score a Test hundred in Australia, after Tendulkar (18y 253d) and Rishabh Pant (21y 91d). Reddy is the third-youngest visiting batter to score a Test hundred in Melbourne.
2 - India batters to score their maiden Test hundred at MCG: Vinoo Mankad (in 1948) and Reddy. He is the first visiting batter to score his maiden Test hundred at the venue since JP Duminy in 2008.
8 - Sixes by Reddy in this series are the joint-highest by a visiting batter in a Test series in Australia. Michael Vaughan in the 2002-03 Ashes and Chris Gayle in 2009 also hit eight sixes each.
