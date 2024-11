Rahul, Jurel to leave early for Australia and play second A game

Meanwhile, Jurel, who made his Test debut against England earlier this year, hasn't featured in any of the five home Tests since Rishabh Pant's comeback. He has had two red-ball outings since the conclusion of the England series in March, one Duleep Trophy game and then the Irani Cup last month. He managed only 2 and 0 in the Duleep Trophy fixture before scoring a brisk 93 off 121 balls against Mumbai.