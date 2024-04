Warner's injury absence is set to extend for another week as the bone bruising on his finger has not subsided, which is a slight concern for Australia. What Fraser-McGurk is doing in his absence, plus recency bias, has led to some external noise about his place in Australia's best XI for the World Cup. It is unlikely the same queries have been tabled internally by the Australian selectors given how much credit he has built over a 15-year career. There has been a tendency for critics to conflate his lean end to his Test career with his white-ball form for Australia, which has remained strong despite the age on his birth certificate. It had been a lean IPL by his standards prior to his injury but his form had not been alarming. Warner's experience will be invaluable in the Caribbean if the pitches play the way they are expected to. But if Australia get some good pitches in the Caribbean and Warner is selected over Fraser-McGurk, he will need to re-find his fearless former self. No doubt, he will be spurred to prove that he is still one of Australia's best T20 openers.