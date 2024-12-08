Australia blow India away in record time
Stats highlights from Australia's ten-wicket win against India in Adelaide
8-0 Australia's win-loss record in pink-ball Tests at the Adelaide Oval after their ten-wicket win against India. Their overall record in day-night Tests is 12-1.
1031 Balls bowled in the second Test between Australia and India, the fewest in a completed Test between these two teams. The previous lowest was the Indore Test in 2023 that lasted only 1135 balls.
486 Balls batted by India in Adelaide, the fourth fewest they have faced in a men's Test where they were bowled out twice. The fewest is 349 balls against England in Manchester in 1952.
19 Number of ten-wicket defeats for India in Tests. Only England, 25, have suffered more such losses (25) than India. Australia, on the other hand, top the list for most ten-wicket wins - 32.
12 Five-wicket hauls for Pat Cummins in Tests since 2018, the most in this period. Nathan Lyon and Taijul Islam also have 12 five-fors since 2018, while Jasprit Bumrah has 11.
4 Indians to top score in both innings of a men's Test while batting at No. 7 or lower, including Nitish Kumar Reddy in Adelaide. The previous three instances came in matches against England - Chandu Borde at Eden Gardens in 1961, MS Dhoni in the 2011 Birmingham Test, and R Ashwin in 2018 at Lord's.
2 Reddy is only the second Indian - and eighth overall - to top score in three of his first four innings. Sunil Gavaskar did it in his debut series against West Indies in 1971.
30 Balls bowled by Nathan Lyon (6) and Mitchell Marsh (24) against India in the Adelaide Test - the third fewest bowled by Australians in a men's Test since 1903, coming in as second change (Min: two innings).
Mark Waugh and Greg Matthews bowled only 18 balls in total in the 1991 WACA Test against England, while Ray Bright bowled 24 balls against England in the 1981 Leeds Test.
Only once has Lyon bowled less than the one over he bowled in Adelaide - when he didn't bowl at all against England in Hobart in 2022.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo