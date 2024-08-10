Zampa: Test cricket remains realistic for me

The legspinner has had few red-ball opportunities in recent years but may get an opening in October

Adam Zampa retains hope of wearing the baggy green, confident that his game would stand up in Tests despite a lack of first-class cricket over the last six years.

Zampa has previously spoken about his disappointment of missing last year's Test tour of India when he was told he was a good chance of being picked before the selectors opted for Queensland's Mitchell Swepson.

His heavy white-ball schedule has meant Zampa has played just two first-class games since 2019, both for New South Wales having returned to the state where his career began in 2020 after seven years in South Australia, and only six dating back to 2017.

"I think, realistically, [I'm] still a chance to play Test cricket," he told the Final Word podcast. "If I was playing a lot of Shield cricket right now with the way I'm bowling, the bowler I am, think I'd be fine, I'd be doing really well. The few games I have played in the last couple of years are suggestive of that."

While two spinners in home Tests is rare, Australia have a two-Test series in Sri Lanka early next year on which they will take a variety of spin-bowling options to support Nathan Lyon . The upcoming summer schedule also potentially provides Zampa a rare window for some Sheffield Shield cricket either side of Pakistan's visit in November for ODIs and T20Is.

However, Australia's selectors have previously indicated that Sheffield Shield performances are not the only criteria when selecting for subcontinent tours - Glenn Maxwell is also in the frame for the Sri Lanka trip - and these days Zampa, whose first-class average is an unflattering 46.98, is comfortable that is game could adapt.

Adam Zampa has become one of Australia's greatest white-ball bowlers • ICC/Getty Images

"Even if I do get picked in the upcoming subcontinent tours, people will say, well his record is averaging 46 with the ball, it's not good enough, people will say that I'm sure, but if I do get picked I'll know that the way I feel like I'm bowling, it'll be fine," he said.

Whether or not Zampa's international future includes Test cricket, he has been clear that he will prioritise Australia duty over the franchise scene particularly after the high of the 2023 ODI World Cup success. He withdrew from both the IPL and MLC this year and confirmed he had signed a two-year central contract deal with Cricket Australia.

He is currently playing in the Hundred for Oval Invincibles, where he is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament , which he said fits his lifestyle and the calendar this season with Australia touring the UK in September, but added that he does not want to spend extensive periods away from home outside of international cricket.

"I was lucky to…be part of a winning World Cup team," he said. "Looking forward, the franchise thing isn't for me. I want to keep playing for Australia as long as I can, the feeling of success in that team is something I want more of. I'm lucky enough to have signed a two-year with Australia and it's on the basis of wanting to play every game for Australia. It meant I had to make some decisions around franchise cricket."