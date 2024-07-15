Connolly earns Australia call-up; Fraser-McGurk included for Scotland, England tour

Pat Cummins is rested from the entire tour, while Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will join for the ODIs against England

Perth Scorchers and Western Australia allrounder Cooper Connolly has been handed his first international call-up for Australia's T20I squad to face Scotland and England, while Jake Fraser-McGurk has been included in both the T20I and ODI squad as the selectors start to glance towards the future.

Australia will play three T20Is against Scotland and England from early September, and the squad reflects the start of the transition from the group that exited the recent T20 World Cup in the Super Eights. The ODI squad is more stable with an eye on next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Fraser-McGurk's inclusion had been expected, and he now has the chance to establish himself as David Warner's successor at the top of the order in both limited-overs formats. He has yet to make his T20I debut, but played two ODIs against West Indies last season.

"We haven't had that many bolters for a little while," national selector George Bailey said. "He's an exciting young talent. Hasn't played a great many games yet, but we really like his versatility. His work through the middle order for the Scorchers has been really impressive. Handy left-arm spin as well which, as a secondary skill, is something we are really keen to keep exploring and see where that goes with his cricket."

Cummins is currently among the group of Australians taking part in the ongoing MLC, but Bailey said missing the Scotland and England tour had been in the planning for around 12 months with an eye on a condensed schedule that comes once the home summer begins.

"He's got a couple of things he wants to work on physically," Bailey said. "He's had a lot of cricket over the past period, and this is an opportunity to get on top of those and set him up for the next period of time; it's more a management of that. The MLC opportunity came reasonably late, [and] as far as the plan went, it's an extra 18 or 19 days that he's up for, [so] it doesn't fundamentally change the plan we had for him."

From those who featured in the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies last month, Ashton Agar and Matthew Wade have been dropped from the T20I squad, while Warner has retired.

Alex Carey is back in the ODI squad as Inglis' understudy, having lost his place in the XI during last year's World Cup.

The T20Is against Scotland, which replace the tour of Ireland which was cancelled by the hosts for financial reasons, take place on September 4, 6 and 7. Three T20Is against England follow on September 11, 13 and 15, followed by the five ODIs.

Australia T20I squad vs Scotland and England

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad vs England