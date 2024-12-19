Konstas makes his presence felt as selectors mull Test squad

Sam Konstas says he is already a better batter than the one who started the summer with twin tons for New South Wales, as selectors weigh up Australia's squad for the Boxing Day Test against India.

The shining light of cricket's next generation, Konstas has found himself back in the selection debate after Australia's top order failed again at the Gabba. While Australia have been the better team over the past two Tests, the draw in Brisbane has left the series at 1-1 and India one win away from retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Selectors were due to meet on Thursday to discuss plans for the penultimate fourth Test in Melbourne, with a squad to be announced as soon as Friday.

Australia are guaranteed to make one change to their XI, with Scott Boland expected to come in for Josh Hazlewood after his series-ending calf injury.

Khawaja turned 38 on Wednesday, and has now gone 11 Test innings without scoring a half-century. His series average of 12.60 is also the lowest of any Australia opener in a home Test series of at least three matches since Matthew Elliott's against South Africa in 1997

McSweeney was gutsy in Adelaide, but is also yet to show the opening role is right for him after only batting there for the first time for Australia A last month.

Sam Konstas has had a productive few weeks • Getty Images

At the same time, Konstas has been knocking on the door in domestic cricket. The 19-year-old has averaged 55.83 this summer, catapulting into contention in October when he became youngest player since Ricky Ponting to hit twin tons in a Sheffield Shield game.

Konstas endured a brief lean patch after that, but believes he is a better batter now than in October.

"I'm understanding the scenarios of the game and when to take on the game," Konstas said. "Trying to mature as a batsman. Obviously I'm going to make some silly mistakes but I think understanding when to take the game on [is an area I've improved in]."

But the opener said he had blocked out the most recent selection talk, as his chances of a debut looms as a when-not-if scenario. For now, he is taking the chance to pick the brain of David Warner, opening alongside him for the Thunder.

"I'm trying to learn from him each time I bat with him," Konstas said. "[He's taught me] to try to be fearless and take the game on. Whatever happens, happens."

Konstas' comments came after captain Pat Cummins said Australia's second-innings collapse to 89 for 7 at the Gabba should not be held against the top order, as the side pursued quick runs in the ultimately-drawn Test.

Cummins also defended chief selector George Bailey's close relationship with players, and said the panel had proven they could make tough calls.