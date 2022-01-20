South Africa move up a spot to fifth place after beating India; New Zealand retain second spot

Australia have overtaken India and New Zealand to reclaim the No. 1 ICC Test rankings spot after their 4-0 Ashes win at home, pushing India down to third spot. South Africa's 2-1 win over India at home took them one spot up to fifth place, whereas New Zealand retained their second position.

Full rankings tables Click here for the full team rankings

Click here for the full player rankings

New Zealand, the inaugural WTC winners, remained in second place after their 1-1 drawn series at home against Bangladesh, which included the hosts' first ever loss to Bangladesh at home across formats.

Pakistan went down one spot to sixth place, whereas Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland retained their positions.