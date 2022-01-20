Australia have overtaken India and New Zealand to reclaim the No. 1 ICC Test rankings spot after their 4-0 Ashes win at home, pushing India down to third spot. South Africa's 2-1 win over India at home took them one spot up to fifth place, whereas New Zealand retained their second position.
Australia thumped England in the Ashes, starting with a nine-wicket win in Brisbane, followed by a 275-run win in the day-night Test in Adelaide. They then sealed the series at the MCG in just three days by claiming an innings-and-14-run victory in the Boxing Day Test. England hung on to a thrilling final-over draw in Sydney but Australia dominated in Hobart as well, in another three-day finish.
India lost the top spot by losing the second and third Tests after winning the first in Centurion. South Africa's series win took them past India and up to fourth place in the WTC table.
New Zealand, the inaugural WTC winners, remained in second place after their 1-1 drawn series at home against Bangladesh, which included the hosts' first ever loss to Bangladesh at home across formats.
Pakistan went down one spot to sixth place, whereas Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland retained their positions.
India
New Zealand
South Africa
Australia
England
Bangladesh in New Zealand
India in South Africa
ICC World Test Championship
England in Australia