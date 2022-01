Travis Head , who missed the fourth Ashes Test because of Covid-19, hit 101 in the first innings of the final Test in Hobart , and that helped him continue his spectacular rise in the ICC Test rankings for batters, as he got to the joint-fifth spot in the latest update.

Somewhat lower down in the tables, Cameron Green is now at joint 66th - up 23 places - among batters after scoring 74 and 23, and at 62nd - up 13 places - among bowlers, after his four wickets in Hobart. Scott Boland , meanwhile, followed up his spectacular debut in Melbourne with seven wickets in Sydney and four in Hobart, to finish the series at 43rd position among bowlers.

For England, there was good news for some of their bowlers after the 4-0 series defeat. Stuart Broad has moved up two places to 12th position after picking up six wickets in the final Test, Ollie Robinson has gone up one place to 24th, and Mark Wood is up seven places to 31st after a match haul of nine wickets.

The Test series between South Africa and India also ended this week , going 2-1 in favour of the home side. Keegan Petersen shot up 68 places to 33rd after match-winning scores of 72 and 82 in Cape Town. He had started the series at No. 158.

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi also moved up. Rabada was up two places to third after picking up seven wickets in the final Test, and Ngidi was up six places to 21st after picking up four wickets in the match.

For India, Virat Kohli has moved up two places to seventh after scores of 79 and 29 in his last match as Test captain, while Rishabh Pant 's century in the second innings lifted him ten places to 14th. Jasprit Bumrah 's six wickets in the match kept him at No. 10 on the bowlers' table.

Ireland's 2-1 ODI series win was one of the highlights of the week gone by, and the star of the show for them was Andy McBrine . He was on song with bat and ball, scoring 34*, 35 and 59, and returning 2 for 52, 4 for 36 and 4 for 28. As a result, the offspinner gained 17 slots in the bowlers' rankings to get to No. 10.