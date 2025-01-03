Ayub injures ankle, gets stretchered off in New Year's Test

Pakistan have been given an almighty scare at the start of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town
, with opening batter Saim Ayub
stretchered off after injuring his ankle. The extent of the injury is not yet clear, but he has been taken to hospital for treatment. On the field, Ayub was unable to put any weight on his right ankle, and appeared to be in tears in the immediate aftermath of the injury.
The incident occurred in the seventh over of the innings when Ryan Rickelton edged one through the slips, sending Ayub off on a chase to deep third alongside Aamer Jamal. Jamal pulled it back in as Ayub stood poised to be the relay fielder, but lost his balance and twisted his ankle. He went down immediately and appeared in anguish holding the lower part of his leg as the physio rushed on.
After prolonged treatment outside the boundary line, Ayub was placed on to a stretcher and taken off, with the injury casting a pall over proceedings for Pakistan. Things only got worse a few overs later when his replacement, Abdullah Shafique, put down a simple chance Aiden Markram at cover. It would not cost Pakistan much, though, with Markram falling to Khurram Shahzad two overs later.
Celebrations, though, were notably muted, likely in recognition of the significance of the blow losing Ayub would be. Ayub has been a breakout star across formats over the last few months, and was Player of the Series when Pakistan beat South Africa 3-0
in the ODI series last month, scoring two hundreds in three games. He is one of the few all-format regulars for Pakistan, and he is expected to be a key figure for the side in the upcoming Champions Trophy that Pakistan will host, beginning in February.