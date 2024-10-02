Babar Azams resigns Pakistan white-ball captaincy

Babar Azam has quit as Pakistan captain for the second time in less than a year, citing a desire to lessen his workload and focus on his batting. In a lengthy post on X, Babar said he had notified the PCB of his decision to quit the white-ball captaincy last month in an interest to "prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family".

"I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team," part of the statement said. "It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role. Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload.

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth. I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player. Thank you for your love and support."

It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus… — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 1, 2024

Babar's resignation comes almost six months to the day after his reappointment as captain of the Pakistan white-ball sides . After stepping down as captain from all formats for the first time following Pakistan's disappointing showing at the ODI World Cup in India late last year, Babar was appointed skipper of the T20I and ODI sides once more just four months later. Shaheen Afridi, the T20I captain in the interim, was sacked after just one T20I series.

Though there were several highlights in all three formats in Babar's first stint as captain, including multi-format series wins over South Africa, an ODI series victory over Australia, and runs to the semi-final and final of two successive T20 World Cups, his second stint was altogether less happy. Pakistan won just six of 13 T20Is during this time, including a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, where defeats against USA and India saw them knocked out at the first hurdle. While officially appointed captain of both T20I and ODI formats, he did not get to lead in any 50-over games during this stint.