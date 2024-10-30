Stats - Three first-time Test centurions in South Africa's batting feast
Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder made merry as South Africa dominated the Chattogram Test
575 for 6 South Africa's total in Chattogram, their third highest in Tests in Asia. Their two bigger totals are 584 for 9 against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and 583 for 7 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2008.
2020 Previous instance of South Africa going past the 500-run mark - 621 all out against Sri Lanka in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. South Africa's 575 for 6 in Chattogram is their highest total away from home since the 637 for 2 against England at The Oval in 2012.
South Africa scored 95.83 runs per wicket in Chattogram, the highest by them in a Test innings since 2017, when they posted 573 for 4 against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein at 143.25 runs per wicket.
3 Batters to score their maiden Test hundred in Chattogram - Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder. Only once before have three batters scored their maiden Test tons in the same innings - Gerry Gomez, Robert Christiani and Clyde Walcott for West Indies against India in Delhi in 1948.
144.2 Overs batted by South Africa in their first innings in Chattogram, the most by them in a Test innings since their 146 overs against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom in 2017.
1 Chattogram marked the first instance of three South Africa batters scoring hundreds in the same Test innings in Asia. It was also the first instance of three South Africa batters scoring a century in the same Test innings since 2017.
201 Partnership between de Zorzi and Stubbs for the second wicket. It is South Africa's first 200-plus partnership for any wicket in Tests since October 2017. South Africa had two 200-plus stands in the same innings against Bangladesh in the 2017 Bloemfontein Test.
3 Century partnerships for South Africa in their first innings, the joint-most by them in a Test innings. They had 16 such instances previously, but only once since 2017 - against Sri Lanka in the 2020 Centurion Test.
17 Sixes hit by South Africa in their first innings against Bangladesh, the most they have hit in a Test innings, surpassing their 15 against West Indies in 2010. Only two teams have hit more sixes in a Test innings - 22 by New Zealand against Pakistan in the 2014 Sharjah Test and 18 by India against England earlier this year in Rajkot.
9 Sixes were hit off Taijul Islam's bowling, the joint-second most conceded by any bowler in a Test innings. Rangana Herath was hit for ten sixes by India's batters in the Brabourne Test in 2009.
2018 The last instance of a No. 3 batter scoring a Test hundred for South Africa before Stubbs - Theunis de Bruyn scored 101 against Sri Lanka in the 2018 Colombo Test.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo