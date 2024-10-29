Sweeping success - Stubbs takes the cue from de Zorzi to put the heat on Bangladesh

In local cricket circles, they say that if you have survived Mirpur, Sylhet or Chattogram is a breeze. This is obviously about the pitches at these venues. South Africa's batters navigated the Shere Bangla National Stadium surface well last week, so when they got to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, it was time to cash in. They did, finishing the first day on 307 for 2, and it was thanks mainly to the tenacity of the young pair of Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs

The two of them hit centuries - the first in Tests for both of them - after South Africa opted to bat, added 201 for the second wicket, and complemented each other when they batted together. Stubbs said afterwards that de Zorzi helped him through his nervous start and a tough period after lunch to keep the pressure on Bangladesh throughout the day.

"To get to the three figures was a big relief more than anything," Stubbs said. "This definitely ranks as my favourite hundred. Till lunch, I was scoring quite freely. After lunch, I was trying hard to get off strike. The ball was [reversing]. It was a good period for them. I grafted it out and once I got the rhythm back, I felt quite comfortable.

"When the ball got a bit softer after lunch, we thought Taijul [Islam] got one or two to spin. He beat me on the outside [edge]. There was also a little bit of tail on the ball to keep you thinking. They also got the ball to [reverse] just enough to get you thinking. It was a good batting wicket but it was hard to score freely. You were going to get yourself out by giving them your wicket."

Stubbs got through his 198-ball stay by banking on the reverse sweep, his most profitable shot after the cover drive. Stubbs struck three fours with the reverse sweep, including one that went through the covers. De Zorzi, too, was strong on the sweep, which encouraged Stubbs to stick to what worked for him best.

"My plan was to sweep before the game, but then I struggled with the actual sweep," he said. "So it was more the reverse sweep today. Tony was sweeping very well today. Sometimes when it is working on that day, you commit with it. He did it really well.

"I was really nervous up front. It was nice batting with Tony. He was very calm. He was flowing quite nicely. I give huge credit to him. Straight after lunch, he started cramping. The mental strength to go through the whole day was unbelievable. We kept reminding each other to not take anything for granted. It was really enjoyable batting with him."

De Zorzi ended the day having batted through the 81 overs for 141 not out, to Stubbs' 106.

Tony de Zorzi batted through the opening day • AFP/Getty Images

South Africa's major challenge in Bangladesh has also been the unseasonal heat. The extended monsoon has caused the humidity to go up, too, so the visitors have had to endure some tough weather in both Dhaka and Chattogram, where it usually cools down around this time of the year.

"It was flippin' hot in the Caribbean [too]," Stubbs pointed out. "Then we went to the UAE last month. It is about getting used to the uncomfortable heat. I sweat a lot so it is all about trying to keep my gloves dry. Fortunately, I have a nice sponsor who has given a lot of gloves for this tour. That's the biggest challenge."