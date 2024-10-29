SA bat first and make two changes; Mahidul debuts for Bangladesh

Toss South Africa opt to bat vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh debuted a new wicketkeeper in Mahidul Islam Ankon
, who was brought into the squad on the eve of the match, in a line-up that included three changes from the one that lost to South Africa last week. Litton Das, their experienced gloveman, was forced to miss the match after coming down with a fever.
They also had to replace Jaker Ali, who suffered a concussion in training. Zakir Hasan
, who scored a debut second-innings century at this very venue, was included. Bangladesh also made a tactical switch and left out offspinner Nayeem Hasan for seamer Nahid Rana
, in an indication of how the hosts expected the surface to play.
South Africa also brought in an extra quick in Dane Paterson
, for Dane Piedt, but ensured they still left themselves with two frontline spin options. Left-arm allrounder Senuran Muthusamy
was included in place of specialist batter Matthew Breetkze. Muthusamy has played three Tests, most recently in March 2023 against West Indies at home.
On paper, that gives South Africa a better balanced side than the one that won in Mirpur, where they only had four bowling options available. This XI has five, including three seamers, and still gives them batting till No.8.
Stand-in captain Aiden Markram, leading in place of an injured Temba Bavuma
, opted to make first use of the surface as as batting unit on a hot, humid day in Chattogram, a venue said to be the flattest in the country.
Taking wickets will be key for both sides as Bangladesh look to close out their home season, and potentially Najmul Hossain Shanto's last match as captain
, on a high while South Africa are eyeing a run to the World Test Championship (WTC) final. They have five matches remaining in the 2023-2025 cycle and must win at least four to have a shot at next year's Lord's finale.
Bangladesh: 1 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mahidul Islam (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nahid Rana, 9 Zakir Hasan 10 Taijul Islam, 11 Hasan Mahmud
South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram (capt), 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 David Bedingham, 5 Ryan Rickelton, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Senuran Muthusamy 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada 11 Dane Paterson