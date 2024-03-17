Tanzim Hasan Sakib ruled out of third ODI due to hamstring injury

The Bangladesh selectors have named Hasan Mahmud as his replacement in the squad

Tanzim Hasan Sakib took four wickets in the first two ODIs • Associated Press

Bangladesh fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been ruled out of the side's third ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram with a right hamstring injury. The 21-year-old picked up the injury during a training session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday.

"Tanzim is experiencing pain and discomfort of his right hamstring. He did not feel any better at training today and is not fit to play tomorrow," national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

The Bangladesh selectors have named Hasan Mahmud as his replacement. Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are the two other quicks who played alongside Tanzim in the first two ODIs and are likely to retain their spots for the final game. Bangladesh also have Mustafizur Rahman in the squad.

It was during the opening ODI on March 13 that Tanzim first strained his hamstring. He had to pull out of his ninth over, which was completed by Soumya Sarkar. Tanzim, however, later returned to the field and also took a catch. He played the second ODI without showing any discomfort.

Tanzim broke Sri Lanka's back in the first ODI with a quick three-wicket burst after the visitors had got off to a quick start. He managed only a wicket in the second game conceding 65 runs in his 10 overs.

Bangladesh have meanwhile brought in wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali in place of Litton Das, whose form has been on a downhill since the ODI World Cup last year. Anamul Haque and Tanzid Hasan are the regular openers who could slot in alongside Soumya Sarkar at the top.

Sri Lanka bounced back in the second ODI with a three-wicket victory after going down by six wickets in the first. They have, however, suffered a setback with Dilshan Madushanka's tour coming to a premature end . He picked up a hamstring injury and will miss the rest of the tour and the initial stages of the IPL as well.