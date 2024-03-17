Madushanka to miss rest of Bangladesh tour, initial stages of IPL 2024

The fast bowler has a hamstring injury and will return home from Bangladesh to start rehabilitation work before joining Mumbai Indians after recovering

Dilshan Madushanka , who left the field during Sri Lanka's second ODI against Bangladesh on Friday, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour and is unlikely to play the first few matches of the IPL, where he is a part of Mumbai Indians.

In a statement on Sunday morning, Sri Lanka Cricket said that an MRI scan has confirmed that Madushanka "has suffered a left hamstring injury", and he will "return [home] to start rehabilitation work".

"We got the report on his injury only today [Sunday], and it shows a small tear," Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda said. "It's a new injury. We're not yet sure how long it will take for him to recover, but he'll have to be assessed again when he goes home by the medical team at the high-performance centre. For now we know he's out of the ODI tomorrow for sure."

In the second ODI in Chattogram, which Sri Lanka won by three wickets to level the series with one to play, Madushanka opened the bowling and picked up the first two Bangladesh wickets to fall, but went off after bowling just 6.4 overs.

Madushanka, and his Sri Lanka colleague Nuwan Thushara, were among the new players acquired by Mumbai Indians in the latest IPL auction, held in December last year. Madushanka was brought on board for INR 4.6 crore (US$554,000 approx.), and formed formidable fast-bowling line-up alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar and Thushara; captain Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd and Anshul Kamboj are also in the line-up as fast-bowling allrounders.

Madushanka picked up two wickets each in the two ODIs in Bangladesh, and now has 41 wickets from 23 ODIs (average 24.87) to go with 14 wickets from 14 T20Is (economy 9.41). He made his Test debut against Pakistan in Colombo in July last year, but went wicketless in one innings of bowling.