Bangladesh name Mushtaq Ahmed as spin coach for T20 World Cup
Mushtaq Ahmed, the former Pakistan legspinner, will be Bangladesh's spin-bowling coach until the T20 World Cup this year. The BCB announced on Tuesday that Mushtaq will come to Dhaka for the preparatory camp ahead of the side's T20I series against Zimbabwe next month.
"It is a great honor for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach," Mushtaq. "I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around. They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent. I will try to instill that belief into them. I am very excited at the opportunity to work with the team."
Mushtaq replaces Rangana Herath, who was in the role for two years since he joined in June 2021.
Mushtaq will join head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe, assistant coach Nic Pothas, batting coach David Hemp and fast bowling coach Andre Adams, among others, in the Bangladesh coaching staff.
Mushtaq's longest time as a spin bowling coach was when he worked with the England men's team from 2008 to 2014. He also worked in two stints for Pakistan: as a bowling consultant from 2014 to 2016, and as spin bowling coach from 2020 to 2022.
In his playing days, Mushtaq won the 1992 World Cup in a career of 144 ODIs and 52 Tests. He was also prolific in county cricket, becoming the season's highest wicket-taker in 1993 and in consecutive seasons from 2003 to 2007.
Mushtaq's inclusion is for a short stint but someone like Rishad Hossain could be excited to work with a legendary legspinner for the first time in his career.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84