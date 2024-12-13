Stoinis: BBL power surge makes it hard to develop middle-order talent

One of Australia's T20I middle-order mainstays Marcus Stoinis says the BBL should revisit the rules around the shortened powerplay and power surge as he believes it is detrimental to developing middle-order T20 batters.

The new Melbourne Stars captain is uniquely qualified on the subject having become an outstanding middle-order T20I batter for Australia and a highly sought-after player for that role in franchise cricket around the world, including the IPL, after making his name as an opener in the BBL.

Stoinis, 35, was a key match-winner at No. 5 and 6 in Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup triumph and was one of the best performed batters at the most recent T20 World Cups for Australia in 2022 and 2024. But Australia's middle-order was a weak-point overall in the 2024 edition, compared to 2021, as they failed in two chases against Afghanistan and India and missed the semi-finals.

On Thursday he was asked if there was a rule within the BBL he would like changed and Stoinis diplomatically suggested the surge should be revisited.

"I usually steer clear from this sort of stuff," Stoinis said. "But I think, personally, if we're building towards our Australian T20 team being as good as it can, I think having the surge and shorter powerplay at the start. I think that sort of makes it hard for middle-order batters in the Big Bash to push a case for international cricket, and to learn the way to play through those middle-overs in international cricket.

"I understand why they've done it, and I understand the entertainment aspect, but I think it's probably a question that needs to be spoken about."

The power surge is a unique rule to the BBL competition having come in as part of three new rules that were introduced in 2020-21 , alongside the X-Factor and the Bash Boost.

The surge was designed to create a different dynamic in the second half of the innings, with the standard six-over powerplay reduced to four overs at the start and two surge overs, with just two men allowed outside the circle, to be used any time after the 10-over mark of the innings.

It has been a hit with fans, but the issue from an international standpoint is that middle-order/death batting in T20I and IPL cricket has become a power game with specialists needed to score at well in-excess of 10 runs per over with five men out. The surge has allowed less powerful middle-order players to face 12 deliveries against an older ball with just two men out.

Jordan Silk is someone who has had a significant role in the power surge • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Players have been able to find the boundary more freely without needing to clear the men on the fence, like they would in international cricket. International middle-order batting is even harder in Australia compared to overseas because of the size of the grounds. But the surge lessens that challenge in the BBL.

The leading runscorer in the power surge since it was introduced has been Jordan Silk , scoring 233 runs off 139 balls. But he has struck just three sixes off those 139 balls, instead finding the rope 31 times and also scoring three threes, which are incredibly rare in T20 cricket. Stoinis smashed five sixes in his most recent T20I innings in Australia, when he scored 61 not out off 27 balls against Pakistan , with all five sixes being struck while Pakistan had five men on the rope.

The BBL has been flexible with the rules and open to feedback. The competition leadership was happy to abandon both the X-Factor and Bash Boost as it was felt neither were having the impact they were initially designed to have.

But the surge has remained as it has been a hit with fans and broadcasters. The BBL are adding to the entertainment factor this year both inside the stadium and on the broadcast after success during the WBBL, with young kids involved in hitting a 'Surge button' at the venue to light-up the stadium and announce the surge overs. There has not been a discussion within the BBL to have the surge reviewed at the moment.

Stoinis' sentiment highlights the ongoing push and pull between the 'entertainment' of the BBL and the development of Australia's domestic talent for international cricket.

Australia's selectors and coaching staff are already looking to regenerate the T20I side ahead of the 2026 after long-time No. 7 Matthew Wade and opener David Warner retired at the end of the last World Cup. Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, 36, could well be involved in the 2026 World Cup but will almost certainly not play beyond that.

The middle-order axis of Maxwell, Stoinis, Tim David and Wade, which has been the bedrock of Australia's T20I side at the last two World Cups, will need to be completely reshaped in the near future. In the case of Stoinis and Wade, both men developed their middle-overs and death batting skills at T20I level or in franchise cricket overseas in part because of how they were used by their BBL sides.