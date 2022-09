With the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India in late 2023, the ICC will be looking for a tax exemption from the government of India for the event, which the BCCI has to procure. This has been the global body's request to the BCCI for previous ICC events held in the country. The previous ICC event in India was the 2016 T20 World Cup and the ICC did not get a tax exemption at the time, following which it withheld close to US$ 20-30 million from the BCCI's share of the central revenue pool. In 2020, the ICC had threatened to shift the 2021 T20 World Cup - originally scheduled for India but later held in the UAE because of the Covid-19 pandemic - as the BCCI had failed to secure a tax exemption from the Indian government.