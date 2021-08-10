Rahul Dravid has held this position till now and he can apply again if he chooses to

The BCCI has advertised for the position of head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The position was till now held by former India captain Rahul Dravid , whose two-year term has come to an end. Dravid can apply again should he be interested in getting an extension.

The job mainly involves development of emerging and youth cricketers not only at the NCA but also India A and age-group teams, working in close co-ordination with both men's and women's national coaching teams and captains to ensure a seamless supply of talent, assisting selectors of both men's and women's sides at senior, age-group and India A level, and developing all coaching programmes at the NCA.

The qualifications required for the job are an experience of representing India in at least 25 Tests and having coached for at least five years at international level or at India A, India Under-19, India women or IPL. Candidates must be under 60. The last date to apply is August 15.

If Dravid does apply for the job, it will end, for the time being, any speculation around his becoming India's next coach. The current coach, Ravi Shastri, and his team of B Arun, R Sridhar and Vikram Rahour, end their term with the T20 World Cup later this year.