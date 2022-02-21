On Saturday, Saha had posted a tweet which alleged that a "respected" journalist took an aggressive tone with him

The BCCI will ask wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha to explain a tweet he posted on Saturday, which alleged that a journalist took an aggressive tone with him after Saha did not respond to a request for an interview.

On Saturday, Saha, who had been dropped from the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, had taken to Twitter to publish a screenshot of messages that a "respected" journalist had sent him on Whatsapp. The screenshot in question had the sender requesting Saha "to do an interview with me", to which Saha did not respond. The messages eventually took a more aggressive tone: "You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don't take insults kindly. And I will remember this. This wasn't something ypu should have done."

Following the tweet, several former players and coaches such as Ravi Shastri, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag, came to Saha's support, urging him to reveal the name of the journalist.

"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened," the BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI. "We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman."

Saha, who has played 40 Tests, was told by head coach Rahul Dravid after the tour of South Africa that the team would be moving on from him and that he could take a decision on his career.

Saha had revealed the dressing room conversations with Dravid but the head coach said that "he was not hurt" as he respects the cricketer and just wanted to give him a clear picture on his position with honesty and clarity.

Saha had also claimed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had texted him to assure that he would never be dropped from the team till he was at the helm of affairs.