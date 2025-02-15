Ben Duckett passed fit for Champions Trophy after groin scan

England's Champions Trophy prospects have received a boost after Ben Duckett was given the all-clear, following a left groin injury sustained during last week's ODI series against India.

Duckett's form at the top of the order had been one of the positives for England in an otherwise disappointing campaign. He made two half-centuries across the T20I and ODI series, in which England won just one of the eight matches, but contributed regular strong starts in the powerplay, alongside Phil Salt, which whom he made three consecutive fifty stands.

However, Duckett appeared to tweak his groin while fielding in the latter stages of India's innings in the final ODI at Ahmedabad on Wednesday, and was visibly hampered while making a boundary-laden 34 in England's subsequent innings.

However, with England having decamped to the UAE ahead of their Champions Trophy campaign, scans on Duckett's groin have revealed no significant issue, and an ECB press release declared him "fit and available" for England's tournament opener against Australia in Lahore on February 22.

England are due to arrive in Pakistan on February 18, and the news is a welcome boost given the squad's other injury concerns. They have already lost Jacob Bethell to a hamstring injury, with Somerset's Tom Banton drafted into the squad as a replacement, while Jamie Smith has not featured since the third ODI on January 28 due to a calf injury.

Ben Duckett was in form during the India tour without converting his starts • Getty Images

There are concerns among the fast-bowling contingent too, with Brydon Carse managing a toe injury and Jamie Overton affected by a hamstring issue. Jofra Archer is also nursing a cut hand.

The squad has had to ride out criticism of their training methods, too, with Kevin Pietersen particularly outspoken about their lack of net practice during the ODI series.

Renewing his attack on X on Thursday, Pietersen said that injuries are part and parcel of sport, adding that that was not what was stopping "batters from batting against net bowlers and learning the art of playing spin".

However, Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, rejected the "factually incorrect" take on England's preparations, and insisted that his team was on track to compete strongly at the Champions Trophy.