McCullum rejects 'factually incorrect' criticism of England's preparations in India

Brendon McCullum , England's head coach, has rejected suggestions that his players did not take their preparation seriously on the tour of India, saying it was "factually incorrect" that the team had not done enough training during the T20I and ODI series, both of which ended in one-sided defeats.

During a discussion on TV commentary for the third ODI between Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen, it was claimed that, with the exception of Joe Root, England had not netted during the ODI series. England had trained before the first ODI in Nagpur, but opted not to do so ahead of the second and third games in Cuttack and Ahmedabad.

A 142-run defeat in the final game saw England go down 3-0 in the ODIs, having previously been beaten 4-1 during the T20I leg.

The tourists have also had to deal with injuries on tour, with Jacob Bethell ruled out with a hamstring strain and Jamie Smith nursing a sore calf - meaning that assistant coaches Marcus Trescothick and Paul Collingwood were named as substitute fielders in Cuttack.

"Firstly, it's factually incorrect, the whole statement that we don't train," McCullum told talkSPORT after the third ODI. "We've trained plenty right throughout, guys have come from a lot of cricket as well. I think it's an easy thing to have as a throwaway line that guys don't train enough when the results aren't right.

"But we've got a style and a method that we believe in. We've got guys who are battling injuries and trying to make sure that we've got enough bodies out on the field, knowing that we've got a huge assignment coming up in a week or two. Ultimately it's factually incorrect what's been said and we'll stay true to what we believe in."

Jos Buttler , England's captain, also denied that the poor results in India had been down to "lack of effort" when speaking to reporters after the Ahmedabad game.

"We've had a reasonably long tour, a few long travel days," Buttler said. "There have been a couple of times we have not trained but we have done plenty of training throughout the tour. We try to create a really good environment but don't mistake that for a lazy environment or lack of effort. The guys are desperate to perform and do well and improve."

McCullum only took on the role of white-ball head coach in January, having previously had sole responsibility for the Test side, and said that the India tour had provided valuable lessons ahead of the Champions Trophy.

England will spend the next few days in the UAE before beginning their campaign against Australia in Lahore on February 22. They have confirmed Tom Banton in their 15-man Champions Trophy squad as a replacement for Bethell.

"I've learned a lot," McCullum said. "There's guys in our team who are incredibly talented, if we can add a little bit of craft and give ourselves a bit of confidence within the dressing room, which is ultimately the task of us as coaches, then we'll see some of that talent will flourish. It's been a good tour, so much good will come from it, albeit the results are very disappointing. But that's the nature sometimes when you come up against a very good side in their own conditions.

"Ultimately you're judged on results," he added. "From our point of view, we've got to strip away the fear of failure that results can bring. Guys are fiercely determined and competitive... how do you allow an environment to provide the freedom and clarity of thought to go out there and allow your talent to come out?