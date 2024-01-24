Josh Brown signs up with Chattogram Challengers
The Brisbane Heat batter is set to arrive in Bangladesh on January 26
In a major coup for the Bangladesh Premier League, Brisbane Heat batter Josh Brown has signed up with the Chattogram Challengers. The franchise announced that Brown will arrive in Bangladesh on January 26, in time for their matches in Sylhet. Chattogram have won two out of their three outings in the tournament so far, beating Sylhet Strikers and Durdanto Dhaka. Their next match is on Saturday when they take on Fortune Barishal.
Brown shot to the limelight with his 57-ball 140, which included 12 sixes, in the Big Bash League Challenger against the Adelaide Strikers. It took Heat to the final, in which Brown struck another half-century to power his side to the BBL trophy on Wednesday.
AAP reported before the BBL final that Brown's management had fielded offers from franchises in both the BPL and the UAE's ILT20.
"Absolutely, I'd be interested," Brown said after his record-breaking 140. "If the opportunity came up I'd take it with both hands. I've just got to keep scoring runs."
Brown is not the only major signing for the Chattogram franchise. They also announced a few days ago that England batter Phil Salt had signed up for them although he is likely to arrive after stints in the SA20 and ILT20. Brown's signing comes hot on the heels of Mohammad Haris, another Chattogram player, pulling out of the BPL due to the PCB denying him an NOC.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84