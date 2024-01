Josh Brown signs up with Chattogram Challengers

In a major coup for the Bangladesh Premier League, Brisbane Heat batter Josh Brown has signed up with the Chattogram Challengers. The franchise announced that Brown will arrive in Bangladesh on January 26, in time for their matches in Sylhet. Chattogram have won two out of their three outings in the tournament so far, beating Sylhet Strikers and Durdanto Dhaka. Their next match is on Saturday when they take on Fortune Barishal.