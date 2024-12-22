Matches (28)
BBL newsfile

Brisbane Heat sign Tom Banton as injury replacement

Tom Alsop has been ruled out of the season due to injury

ESPNcricinfo staff
21-Dec-2024 • 33 mins ago
Tom Banton looks to scoop, Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League, Perth, January 11, 2011

Tom Banton played for Brisbane Heat five years ago  •  Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

English batter Tom Banton will return to Brisbane Heat as a replacement player after Tom Alsop was ruled out of the BBL with a quad injury.
Banton, who played for Heat in the 2019-2020 season where he made 223 runs at a strike-rate of 176.98, has been included for Sunday's match against Adelaide Strikers but will be assessed before the game following his flight from the UK.
Banton will be available until January 6 when he leaves for SA20.
Nathan McSweeney has been included in Heat's squad to face Strikers following his omission from the Test squad.
Tom BantonBrisbane HeatBig Bash League

