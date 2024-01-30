England celebrate win with an Ollie Pope hat trick

Matches (30)
U19 World Cup (3)
AUS v SA [W] (1)
BPL 2023 (2)
ZIM v IRE [W] (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Plate (3)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
England were so keen on celebrate their momentous win over India in the first Test, they wouldn't even let poor Ollie Pope put down his bags before plying him with cake. Also why is Pope, the hero of the Test, wearing this hat of shame? Did he nick it from Matthew Hayden? What are those individual pieces of cake with pictures on them? Are they cupcakes? So many questions!