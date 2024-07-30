Clive Lloyd conferred with Order of the Caribbean Community

Clive Lloyd , the back-to-back World Cup winning captain of the West Indies, has been conferred the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC). It is the region's highest honour.

Lloyd was the face of West Indies' success in the late 1970s and the early 1980s. As a batter, he was hard-hitting, capable of scoring big runs in no time at all. As a tactician, he was astute and it was under his leadership that West Indies were crowned cricket's first ever world champions. Lloyd spearheaded two decades of dominance. He was the first West Indian to 100 Tests. He captained them in 74 and lost only 12.

Lloyd, 79, was conferred the OCC at the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), held in Grenada on Sunday.

Cricket West Indies president, Dr. Kishore Shallow, was at the ceremony and he said: "This honor is a fitting tribute to a man who has not only exemplified excellence on the cricket field but has also been an unwavering pillar of inspiration and leadership for the Caribbean and the world. Sir Clive's contributions to cricket and his dedication to the development of the sport are truly unparalleled.

"Sir Clive's legacy is one that resonates deeply with every West Indian. His leadership, determination, and sportsmanship have set the standard for what it means to be a true champion. This recognition by CARICOM is a testament to his enduring impact on our region and the sport of cricket. We are honored to celebrate this moment with him."