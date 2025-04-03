Can Surrey make it four in a row (or can anyone stop them)?

Can Surrey claim a fourth consecutive Championship pennant, matching their own feat from the 1950s? How will Yorkshire and Sussex fare back in the top tier? The Rothesay County Championship season begins on Friday and we have run the rule over the contenders. You can read our Division Two preview here.

Durham

Last season: 5th in Division One

Director of cricket: Marcus North

Head coach: Ryan Campbell

Captain: Alex Lees

Overseas: David Bedingham, Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Ins: Emilio Gay (Northants), Will Rhodes (Warwickshire), Sam Conners (Derbyshire)

Outs: Michael Jones (Lancashire), Jonathan Bushnell, Brandon Glover, Oliver Gibson (all released)

Durham were viewed in some quarters as dark horses for the title on their return to Division One. Such predictions took a dent when their first outing, following a washout in the opening round, saw Warwickshire pile up 698 for 3 declared. Scott Boland, the club's marquee overseas signing, was ruled out after one appearance, while Matt Potts, Ben Raine and Brydon Carse couldn't get a peep out of the Kookaburra on the way to combined figures of 0 for 334. The team's character shone through in battling their way to a draw (Potts scoring 149 not out as nightwatcher), and although they never quite managed a sustained run of form, losing as many games as they won, a fifth-place finish showed that Ryan Campbell's Bazball-adjacent methods were comfortably at home in the top tier.

One to watch: The day after Daniel Hogg completed figures of 7 for 66 on first-class debut, the Telegraph's doyen of cricket coverage, Scyld Berry, tweeted that he would take "150 plus" Test wickets for England "if he stays fit". Hogg, 20, is early in his journey, with six first-team appearances to his name, but looks to be the latest off the Durham fast-bowler production line. Alan Gardner

David Bedingham was the leading run-scorer in Division One last year • Getty Images

Essex

Last season: 4th in Division One

Director of cricket: Chris Silverwood

Captain: Tom Westley

Overseas: Simon Harmer

Ins:

Outs: Ben Allison (Worcestershire), Feroze Khushi (released), Aaron Beard (retired)

An air of optimism and renewal envelops Chelmsford at the start of what promises to be a hugely significant season. In 2017, Chris Silverwood delivered the club's first Championship title in a quarter of a century, and now he is back as director of cricket. Just as he built the structure that has sustained their red-ball standards in the intervening eight years, the replenishment of those stocks is right at the top of the to-do list. In particular, a succession plan for their pre-eminent new-ball pairing of Jamie Porter and Sam Cook is a pre-requisite.

To that end, the loss of allrounder Shardul Thakur to the IPL is a huge blow. It ought to have been a win-win, with Thakur using his Championship stint to vault himself back into the reckoning for India's five-Test tour later this summer, but Essex's loss has already been Lucknow Super Giants' gain . Finding a replacement overseas quick will be vital, though no easy task in the current franchise market.

One to watch: Essex's reputation for homegrown players could be perpetuated if this is the season in which Andrew Miller Essex's reputation for homegrown players could be perpetuated if this is the season in which Jamal Richards breaks into the big time. Aged 21, he's an alumnus of Graham Gooch's old school in Waltham Forest, and his pace was amply displayed on his first-class debut in 2023, when he wrecked Ireland's top-order en route to a first-innings five-for. He's young and raw, but he'll get his chances, and with Silverwood back in the building, rapid development is on the cards.

Hampshire

Last season: 2nd in Division One

Director of cricket: Giles White

Head coach: Adi Birrell

Captain: Ben Brown

Overseas: Kyle Abbott, Brett Hampton (April-May), Dewald Brevis (May-July)

Ins: Sonny Baker (Somerset), Mark Stoneman (Middlesex)

Outs: James Vince (red-ball retirement), Mohammad Abbas (Nottinghamshire)

James Vince's relocation to Dubai leaves a sizeable hole in the batting for Hampshire, who also released seamer Mohammad Abbas after four seasons yielding 180 wickets at 19.07. Mark Stoneman 's arrival from Middlesex goes some way towards filling the Vince void, while Sonny Baker , from Somerset, joins the pace ranks led again by the formidable Kyle Abbott, in his ninth season with the club.

In Abbott and Liam Dawson, Hampshire had the No. 2 and No. 3 wicket-takers in the competition last year, lending plenty of stability despite those big-name departures. Dawson can also provide valuable runs, having contributed 956 in 2024, just 30 runs shy of club leader Vince and with a better average of 59.75.

It's a new era off the field with Hampshire entering the Championship as the first overseas-owned club in English county cricket . If they can improve on their top-three finishes of the past three seasons and go one better than last year, it would be an instant return on the investment of India's GMR Group.

One to watch: Valkerie Baynes Tom Prest has just turned 22 but with three centuries from his 10 appearances last season, he heralded himself as another batter capable of covering for Vince's absence. The stage is now set for the former England Under-19 captain to grab his own piece of the spotlight.

Liam Dawson will again be a key cog for Hampshire • Getty Images

Nottinghamshire

Last season: 8th in Division One

Director of cricket: Mick Newell

Head coach: Peter Moores

Captain: Haseeb Hameed

Overseas: Kyle Verreynne, Fergus O'Neil (April), Mohammad Abbas (May & September)

Ins: Conor McKerr (Surrey)

Outs: Fateh Singh (Worcestershire), Luke Fletcher (released), Tom Loten, Toby Pettman (both retired)

Last year's dabble with relegation was inexplicable given the talent at Trent Bridge. The squad riches were typified by the fact many were in action over the winter. Even head coach Peter Moores dipped into the franchise circuit. But success closer to home will be scrutinised extra keenly, and it is reasonable to suggest that Moores' job may depend on it.

Red-ball silverware is a stretch, but there is no reason why Nottinghamshire cannot register a high finish. They boast a host of England cricketers, plenty of them in active service, many of whom reside in their bowling stocks.

Factor in Brett Hutton's return to fitness after battling achilles trouble last summer, Lyndon James' emergence and Mohammad Abbas for a couple of months, there is plenty of wiliness to supplement the speed. And with Haseeb Hameed and Joe Clarke set to build on their consistency with the bat, plus South Africa keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne on hand for the majority of the season - he averaged 248 from three appearances in 2024 - there is little reason why a top-half finish cannot be achieved.

One to watch: It is probably cheating to put Vithushan Ehantharajah It is probably cheating to put Farhan Ahmed in this category given he has already been seen. A debut first-class campaign might have only amounted to four games, but with 22 wickets at 23.22 - almost half of them against Surrey when, aged 16, he became the youngest to take 10 wickets in an English first-class match - everyone is on notice. The offspinner's superstrength is his accuracy, a hell of a trait for someone so young. With left-arm twirler Liam Patterson-White and leggie Calvin Harrison also vying for playing time, his opportunities won't be plentiful, but he'll be sure to make them count.

Somerset

Last season: 3rd in Division One

Director of cricket: Andy Hurry

Head coach: Jason Kerr

Captain: Lewis Gregory

Overseas: Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith

Outs: Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Ned Leonard (Glamorgan), George Thomas (Sussex), Roelof van der Merwe (released)

Three near-misses across formats in 2024 have Somerset battle-sharp and determined to avoid the late-season fade-out which cost them greatly in the Championship when Hampshire pipped them to second place in the final round, the week after a loss to Lancashire confirmed Surrey as winners.

Matt Henry , the New Zealand seamer so pivotal to Somerset's Vitality Blast success in 2023 and who took 32 wickets from six Championship games that season, is expected to arrive for his second stint at the club between rounds one and two despite missing the home series against Pakistan with shoulder and knee problems.

Will Smeed offers a fascinating storyline with the bat after reversing his decision to play only white-ball cricket . A fractured foot suffered during the SA20 may delay plans for his first-class debut slightly, but, when the day does arrive, his explosive style combined with a new-found enthusiasm for the long format could be quite something to watch.

With Shoaib Bashir on loan to Glamorgan for the start of the season, veteran Jack Leach spearheads the spin attack and believes a strong start will provide added insurance against any slips later on. "There's no point in thinking about the last two weeks of the season until you've taken care of the first weeks of the season, so we need to get off to a really good start," he said. "A moment in April could be the moment that allows you to go and win it."

One to watch: VB Archie Vaughan , the 19-year-old son of former England captain Michael, thrived in his four Championship games last season, averaging 33.71 with the bat and taking 15 wickets at 20.13. That included a match-winning 11-wicket haul against Surrey which kept Somerset's title hopes alive. Having said he can be his "own man" at a club where "my dad's not known", it feels like only a matter of time before another Vaughan is famous in these parts.

Archie Vaughan has already made a name for himself at Taunton • Harry Trump/Getty Images

Surrey

Last season: 1st in Division One

High performance cricket adviser: Alec Stewart

Head coach: Gareth Batty

Captain: Rory Burns

Overseas: Kemar Roach (April), Nathan Smith (May-Sept)

Ins: Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire)

Outs: Conor McKerr (Nottinghamshire), Ben Geddes (Middlesex), Amar Virdi (released)

Boring, isn't it? Not for Surrey, they like it. And they want more.

A squad who have lost just five Championship matches across their hat-trick of title-winning campaigns have arguably been strengthened without doing all that much, and with the possibility of losing Dan Worrall to England duty.

The Anglicised Aussie has 139 dismissals at 21.17 since moving to the Kia Oval in 2022, and should Rob Key give him a call, he will undoubtedly be a miss. But with Matthew Fisher now down in south London and New Zealand's punchy bowling allrounder Nathan Smith on deck from May, there is handy cover.

Factor in Dan Lawrence losing his England place, Will Jacks on the outside looking in, the desires of Jamie Overton and Sam Curran to push their cases with more red-ball work, and Ben Foakes relieved to no longer be subject to the "will they, won't they" discourse, there are plenty of personal ambitions to fuel the whole. Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson will play some part in the first six rounds. It will business as usual for openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley.

Even with Alec Stewart's more subdued role this season - not that subdued, by all accounts - the Surrey juggernaut rolls on. Will it be four in a row? Perhaps the better question is who can stop them?

One to watch: A tough one to pick given Surrey's depth - and the fact precocious allrounder Tom Lawes already has two winner's medals around his neck - but 20-year-old VE A tough one to pick given Surrey's depth - and the fact precocious allrounder Tom Lawes already has two winner's medals around his neck - but 20-year-old Ollie Sykes is another highly rated batter off the production line. A new-age leftie who crouches low with a high backlift, he debuted across all formats for the club last season, making his first-class bow in the final Championship game at Essex, though he made a two-ball duck in his only knock. He tuned up for this summer by hitting 32 off a James Coles over in a warm-up match down at Sussex.

Sussex

Last season: 1st in Division Two

Head coach: Paul Farbrace

Captain: John Simpson

Overseas: Daniel Hughes, Jayden Seales (April-May), Nathan McAndrew (June-July), Gurinder Sandhu (June-July), Jaydev Unadkat (Sept)

Ins: George Thomas (Somerset), Nantes Oosthuizen, Troy Henry

Outs:

Sussex walked the talk after Paul Farbrace challenged his players to secure a place in the top tier for the first time since 2015, winning eight of their 14 games to claim the Division Two title. John Simpson proved a revelatory appointment in his first crack at captaincy after a 15-year career, leading from the front with five hundreds and 1197 runs at 74.81, while 24-year-old offspinner Jack Carson enjoyed his best summer with 50 wickets at 22.46 (not to mention 458 runs). A balanced squad was lifted by incisive contributions from Sussex's overseas signings, including Jayden Seales (24 wickets at 24.25), Jaydev Unadkat (22 at 14.40), Cheteshwar Pujara (501 runs at 62.62) and Daniel Hughes (340 at 56.66).

The challenge is to replicate such consistency at a higher level. Paul Farbrace has rejected talk of survival and is targeting a top-four finish as a minimum; for that, Sussex will need strong performances from the core of their side, players such as Carson, Tom Haines, Tom Clark, Tom Alsop and James Coles, all of whom have yet to prove themselves in Division One. It could also be a big summer for Ollie Robinson . Last year's return of 39 wickets at 25.53 was solid without being spectacular, but the bigger stage might galvanise attempts to remind England of his qualities.

One to watch: At the end of last summer, AG At the end of last summer, Troy Henry was one of two cricketers in the groundbreaking African Caribbean Engagement (ACE) programme to be awarded a professional rookie contract live on Sky Sports. That will fund his first year at Sussex, after the 20-year-old was signed following open trials at the club in January. A left-arm spinner and former ACE captain, he has previously played national counties cricket with Hertfordshire.

Ollie Robinson will lead the Sussex attack on their return to Division One • Getty Images

Warwickshire

Last season: 7th in Division One

Performance director: James Thomas

Head coach: Ian Westwood

Captain: Alex Davies

Overseas: Vishwa Fernando (April), Tom Latham, Beau Webster (May-July), Hasan Ali (May-Sept)

Ins: Ethan Bamber (Middlesex)

Outs: Will Rhodes (Durham), Chris Benjamin (Kent), Liam Norwell, Michael Burgess (both retired)

An underwhelming seventh-placed finish wasn't going to cut it for Warwickshire's management, who responded with a restructure in which Mark Robinson left his role as head coach after four seasons and the club recruited performance director James Thomas from Manchester City. New first-team coach Ian Westwood , the former Warwickshire opener promoted from his position as Robinson's assistant, has an early headache with the delayed arrival of New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham due to a broken hand, the club hoping he will be back in action by early May.

Wicketkeeper Michael Burgess's surprise retirement to pursue other career opportunities in London headlined a player exodus from the club. They are also without Will Rhodes, whose third century of the season sealed safety before he left for Durham. Warwickshire only recruited Middlesex seamer Ethan Bamber locally, in addition to Australian allrounder Beau Webster and Sri Lanka quick Vishwa Fernando. With only Vishwa available from their overseas contingent before May, when the returning Hasan Ali will also link up with the side, Warwickshire face a challenging start to a season where any slips could leave them vulnerable.

One to watch: , the 18-year-old academy product added three Championship appearances last season to his first-class debut for England Lions against Sri Lanka, where he scored a first-innings 91. An unbeaten 33 in a supporting role to Rhodes as Warwickshire held out for a draw - and top-flight survival - against Worcestershire, was an impressive next step after his performance as leading run-scorer in England Under-19s quadrangular series in India in 2023. VB Hamza Shaikh , the 18-year-old academy product added three Championship appearances last season to his first-class debut for England Lions against Sri Lanka, where he scored a first-innings 91. An unbeaten 33 in a supporting role to Rhodes as Warwickshire held out for a draw - and top-flight survival - against Worcestershire, was an impressive next step after his performance as leading run-scorer in England Under-19s quadrangular series in India in 2023.

Worcestershire

Last season: 6th in Division One

Head coach: Alan Richardson

Captain: Brett D'Oliveira

Overseas: Jacob Duffy (April-June)

Ins: Ben Allison (Essex), Fateh Singh (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: Joe Leach, Josh Cobb (both retired)

As press releases go, the one that landed from Worcestershire on March 25 took the biscuit: "Scheduled cricket scheduled to go ahead as scheduled …" was the gist of the message from Ashley Giles, the club's chief executive, "… unless it doesn't".

Such are the extraordinary climate-related pressures on Worcestershire these days. Tellingly, the ECB hadn't scheduled a Championship match at New Road until the fourth round, starting April 25, in a bid to protect the club against the worst of the potential spring floods that have blighted their iconic home in recent years. With studies showing that 19 of the ground's 30 worst floods since 1899 have occurred in the last 25 years, Worcestershire's concerns about their long-term viability permeate every facet of the club, and even their share of an anticipated Hundred windfall won't in itself be sufficient to start planning for a relocation.

In the circumstances, therefore, the club's achievements in the past two seasons have been remarkable. If 2023's promotion from Division Two was impressive, then last summer's calm retention of their top-flight status was even more so.

It promises to be an even tougher year ahead, however - not least because of the absences in the club's ranks, most notably their gut-busting captain Joe Leach, who retired last summer after finishing as their joint-leading wicket-taker for the campaign with 27. New Zealand's Nathan Smith and West Indies' Jason Holder proved to be model overseas pros too. Much rests on Jacob Duffy to provide similar impact with the ball as his compatriot.

One to watch: AM Kashif Ali has been the breakout star of the renowned SACA program, and the consistency of his 2024 campaign - 1180 runs at 42.61, including twin hundreds against Warwickshire - underpinned their solid season-long showing. The challenge is now to carry that form into a third season, with expectations heightened and ambitions ignited for higher honours.

Jonny Bairstow will hope to lead from the front at Yorkshire • Getty Images

Yorkshire

Last season: 2nd in Division Two

Director of cricket: Gavin Hamilton

Head coach: Anthony McGrath

Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Overseas: Ben Sears, Jordan Buckingham (May), Will Sutherland (May-July)

Ins: Jack White (Northamptonshire)

Outs: Matthew Fisher (Surrey), Dom Leech (Northamptonshire), Mickey Edwards (retired)



It says much for the turbulence at Yorkshire in recent seasons that neither captain nor coach from their promotion campaign will return. Ottis Gibson signed off from three challenging years in the job by getting Yorkshire back into Division One before the club moved for one of their own, appointing Anthony McGrath after a success-filled reign at Essex. His brief is a simple one: make Yorkshire contenders once again. With Jonny Bairstow taking over the captaincy from the departed Shan Masood, there will be no shortage of pride in the White Rose this summer.

Having started slowly, with five draws and two defeats in the first half of 2024, Yorkshire found their stride to win five of their last seven games - three of them by an innings - and shoulder their way past Middlesex. Adam Lyth , now in his 38th year, finished as the division's second-leading run-scorer and is a proven performer in the top tier. With Bairstow set to benefit from the presence of Joe Root and Harry Brook for at least some of the Championship's opening stretch - although Brook will miss the first three rounds - Yorkshire could field an intimidating top six. The bowling, led by Ben Coad , will miss Fisher but has been supplemented by a trio of Antipodean quicks. Spin could prove to be a weakness, however.