CPL week six: Sixth time's the charm for Amazon Warriors as Ayub, Tahir, Pretorius take the honours
Allen's happy jig and Azam's superb knock also made the headlines in the final week of CPL 2023
Resurgent Tallawahs continue their upward curve
Allen's happy feet celebration draws the attention
Fabian Allen is on fire... and so are his feet! How do you describe this celebration?— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 20, 2023
2 in the over, a clear @BetBarteronline Magic Moment #CPL23 #SLKvJT #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #BetBarter pic.twitter.com/ZSFgUGcPng
Amazon Warriors falter in Qualifier 1
Chadwick Walton smashes 80 runs off 57 balls to fire the Trinbago Knight Riders into the CPL Final. #CPL23 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/yFwc3GlzKf— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 24, 2023
Azam Khan turns on beast mode in Qualifier 2
In front of the home town support Azam Khan's special knock fires the Warriors into the CPL Final. #CPL23 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/NlmmlxQBTz— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 24, 2023
Sixth-time lucky for Amazon Warriors
TROPHY LIFT - A 10 year wait has finally come to an end... CONGRATULATIONS WARRIORS #CPL23 #CPLFinal #TKRVGAW#CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/qxS4nfQI7T— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 25, 2023