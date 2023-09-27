Wyatt withdraws from Perth Scorchers WBBL deal due to fatigue

The England batter had been taken at gold in the draft earlier this month

Danni Wyatt has pulled out of her deal with Perth Scorchers • PA Images/Getty

England batter Danni Wyatt has withdrawn from the WBBL, where she was set to play for Perth Scorchers, due to fatigue.

Wyatt was a gold pick by Scorchers in the draft earlier this month after they had retained Sophie Devine at platinum. She was recently rested from England's ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Scorchers then signed Amy Jones via the direct nomination route to complete their trio of overseas but will now have to find a replacement for Wyatt.

"We're rapt to be able to have someone of Danni's quality in orange," Scorchers head coach Becky Grundy had said after the draft. "She's shown in international cricket her ability to float up and down the order so there's flexibility there."

Scorchers had set out with the aim to stock their top order during the draft with a belief their local players, alongside Devine, could carrying the bowling.

The schedule in the women's game continues to be increasingly busy with recent examples of players starting to pick and choose their tournaments. Smriti Mandhana and Nat Sciver-Brunt did not put their names into the WBBL draft.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo recently, Australia pace bowler Megan Schutt said more players were starting to have conversations about how much cricket they play.

"Our schedule as a whole is pretty intimidating to be honest," Schutt said. "But just having the choice is probably the ultimate opportunity in itself. There's so many leagues now that if someone does want to do the T20 circuit, that's bloody awesome.

"If they have the body and desire to keep doing that then that's cool. But it's definitely daunting and something we've discussed with our coaches about how we are going to manage ourselves."