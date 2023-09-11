Amy Jones completes Perth Scorchers' overseas signings

Lizelle Lee will be returning to Hobart Hurricanes as teams lock in their direct signings

Perth Scorchers have completed their overseas trio for the WBBL by signing England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones while Lizelle Lee has been confirmed for a return to Hobart Hurricanes.

Both players opted for the direct nomination route which made them unavailable in last week's draft and comes with a reduced maximum fee.

Lee, the former South Africa batter who now plays domestic cricket for Tasmania, is still classed as an overseas player for the WBBL. Last season she made 296 runs for Hurricanes although did not pass fifty.

"On the field, I probably would've liked to be a little more consistent across my performances last year, but it was fantastic to be part of a group that got the Hurricanes back into [finals]," she said.

Hurricanes head coach Jude Coleman said: "She was already a very naturally talented player when she came to us, but it's been fantastic to have watched her continue to work on her craft and go from strength-to-strength across all facets of her game over the past 12 months.

"We've obviously got a bit of a strategy in our recruitment process where we see the benefit of having a core of similar players across both our Hurricanes and Tigers programs in terms of the development and support this allows us to give our playing group

"We are grateful to Lizzie that after her first year in purple last season, she knew that this is a team she wanted to play for again, and was prepared to put her trust in us throughout this new period of recruitment for WBBL overseas players."

Meanwhile, Jones has previously had two seasons with Scorchers as well as spells with Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. Overall she has made 938 runs in the WBBL at 23.45 and a strike-rate of 109.70.

"Amy brings versatility and international experience to our playing group and will be a key member of our middle-order," Scorchers head coach Becky Grundy said. "She is also a great leader around the group and formed excellent relationships in her previous stint with the Scorchers."

Jones joins Sophie Devine and England team-mate Danni Wyatt at Scorchers. The club opted to retain Devine ahead of Marizanne Kapp at the draft with Kapp being taken as the No. 1 pick by Sydney Thunder.

Scorchers had set out wanting to stack their batting with overseas signings, showing confidence in their local list to take the bowling load alongside Devine.