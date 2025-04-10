Delhi Capitals choose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

He confirmed that Faf du Plessis, who missed DC's previous game due to a groin strain, was fit to take back his place at the top of the order, which meant a move back to No. 4 for KL Rahul. Du Plessis replaced Sameer Rizvi in DC's bowling-first XI, with Abishek Porel likely to come in as Impact Player for the chase. Axar also confirmed that his injured finger, due to which he bowled just one over in Chennai, was also fine.

"My finger is fine, protecting it a little better, but will see, might even bowl four overs," Axar said. "Faf is fit, so Sameer Rizvi is out. KL will bat in the middle order. The spinner's role is also very important. We have two legspinners, and in the middle overs have told them to go for wickets."

Rajat Patidar said he had wanted to chase as well, while confirming an unchanged RCB side. Suyash Sharma or Rasikh Salam come come in as Impact Player when they bowl second.

"Definitely wanted to chase," Patidar said. "The surface is pretty hard and will try to put a good total on the board and put them under pressure. There has been a bit of planning as well, but I always back my instincts. It is important to win matches at home and have the momentum going."

DC are unbeaten so far in the tournament. They started with a one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants before beating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings comfortably. RCB have won three of their first four games, but their only defeat was in their first home game of the season, against table-toppers Gujarat Titans.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting-first XI: 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Tim David, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Yash Dayal

DC Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh.

Delhi Capitals bowling-first XI: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 KL Rahul (wk), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Ashutosh Sharma, 6 Axar Patel (capt), 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Mukesh Kumar