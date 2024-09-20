Travis Head, Test opener? 'Keep the chatter: it makes it interesting'

As Travis Head placed his helmet on top of his bat handle and raised both to the sky in the style of Chris Gayle, it prompted a tantalising thought. Opening the batting against England in this ODI in Nottingham, Head cruised to his hundred in the 30th over: what is to stop him doing the same thing for Australia in the first session of a Test against India later this year?

There is a growing sense that Steven Smith will return to the middle order when India arrive in Australia for a five-match series, with Andrew McDonald admitting last week that conversations have taken place. There has been a clear indication from McDonald that Australia will continue with the same six batters, meaning that Smith sliding down to No. 4 would require someone else to shift up.

Usman Khawaja, the only incumbent, has made his own view clear. "I feel like Travis Head might be best suited," he said last week. "He's obviously been very successful opening the batting in one-day cricket… The confidence transfers over. When you're seeing the ball well, scoring lots of runs and not much is going through your head, it's a great place to be."

Perhaps that is to underplay the difference between the formats. Head was facing two white balls on Thursday night rather than one red one, at a ground with boundaries that are barely half as big as those at Australia's home grounds. There are no fielding restrictions in a Test match, and India's attack is a clear upgrade on the one England put out in Nottingham.

Yet there were signs in this innings of the traits required of a Test opener - as there have been throughout his remarkable last 12 months as a white-ball dasher. His return to fitness at last year's World Cup had a transformative effect on Australia's campaign, culminating in his crowd-silencing 137 against India in their six-wicket win in the final

Head faced two balls early in his innings from Jofra Archer which were borderline unplayable, angling in from around the wicket then shaping away late off the seam to beat the bat. He was also dropped on 6, with Brydon Carse 20 yards off the backward point boundary and failing to cling onto an acrobatic effort as he leapt back over his head.

But Head has a remarkable ability to put the last ball out of his mind, as he demonstrated with the series of plays-and-misses against Jasprit Bumrah in Ahmedabad which still play on the minds of Indian supporters. At Trent Bridge, he cruised to a run-a-ball half-century and gradually accelerated towards the finish line, reaching a 92-ball hundred and then a 123-ball 150.

Travis Head on Jofra Archer: 'Jof's way too good for me' • AFP/Getty Images

"It was difficult at the start," Head said. "Jof's way too good for me, so I've experienced it a few times. I even thought in the T20s, the couple of overs I faced him in Southampton, he's an exceptionally good bowler. You've got to take the good with the bad… there wasn't much in those first couple of overs, so I just tried to back my technique and tried to stay out there."

England have found Head incredibly difficult to close down over the past 10 days: his 90 runs in the T20I series came off just 37 balls, and he has been merciless against any width. It is his unorthodox technique which presents the challenge: "Sometimes 'width' is even middle-and-off stump for him, because he creates that room so well," Marcus Trescothick, England's coach, explained.

Head has gone through phases of looking vulnerable to the short ball, and England hardly used the bouncer against him on Thursday night: "We're trying desperately," Trescothick said. "Eventually, the worm will turn." If he were to open in Tests, there is no doubt that India would bombard him with short balls at some stage - particularly with no fielding restrictions to worry about.

The biggest potential obstacle is Head himself. He has previously distanced himself from the role, suggesting that he should only be considered to open in the subcontinent - having done so five times in India at the start of last year - and was cagey when asked about the prospect of shifting up the order in the aftermath of Australia's win in Nottingham.

"Yes," he said, when asked if he was aware of the speculation in the media at home. "Keep the chatter: it makes it interesting." After spending three hours on the attack, he played with a dead bat when asked if his stance had shifted since he appeared to rule himself out of contention: "I'm not going to dive into that. I'll just let that play out."