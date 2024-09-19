Matches (17)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Live
1st ODI, Nottingham, September 19, 2024, Australia tour of England
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
(15/50 ov) 89/1
Australia FlagAustralia

England chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 5.93
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 30/0 (6.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:ENG 298
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

England win the toss and bat first in opening ODI against Australia

Dwarshuis and Bethell set to make ODI debuts as sickness strikes both camps

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
19-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
1:31

Roller: Bethell a natural heir to Moeen

England won the toss and chose to bat first vs Australia
Harry Brook won his first toss as England captain and chose to bat first in the first ODI at Trent Bridge, against an Australia team that has been struck down with a sickness bug over the past few days.
"We have 11!" as Mitchell Marsh, Australia's captain, put it at the toss, among them the New South Wales and Sydney Sixers left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis, who will be making his international debut at the age of 30.
Adam Zampa will be playing his 100th ODI, and will be an even more integral member of Australia's attack in this contest, in the absence of their big three seamers - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
England's focus is very much on renewal after their disastrous World Cup defence in India last year. Brook steps in as Jos Buttler's stand-in, while he continues to recover from a long-term calf injury, while there's a second debut in the space of a week for Jacob Bethell, who adds a first ODI cap to his T20I bow against the same opponents in Southampton.
Jofra Archer will be back to lead the line in the format, in his first ODI appearance in 18 months, but there will be no Reece Topley, who reportedly fell ill overnight and is replaced by Matthew Potts.
Brook's stated approach at the toss will be typically non-nonsense in his maiden stint as captain. "Put a little pressure on them in the first innings and try to get a big score," he said. "Have a lot of fun and look to take wickets."
England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jamie Smith (wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Matthew Potts, 11 Adil Rashid.
Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 3 Steven Smith, 4 Cameron Green, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Matthew Short, 8 Aaron Hardie, 9 Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, 11 Adam Zampa
AustraliaEnglandEngland vs AustraliaAustralia tour of England

Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
ENG 55.99%
ENGAUS
100%50%100%ENG InningsAUS Innings

Over 15 • ENG 89/1

Live Forecast: ENG 298
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

England win the toss and bat first in opening ODI against Australia

Dwarshuis and Bethell set to make ODI debuts as sickness strikes both camps

England win the toss and bat first in opening ODI against Australia

'Just do it' - Brook to trust his instincts on England captaincy debut

Brook came in for criticism during a relatively lean Test series against Sri Lanka but he has gas left in the tank after a long season

'Just do it' - Brook to trust his instincts on England captaincy debut

Champions Trophy looms into view as multi-format stars return

Don't be surprised to hear more than the occasion mention of the A-word, too, ahead of the 2025-26 series

Champions Trophy looms into view as multi-format stars return

Zampa: 'It hits different when you play for your country'

The Australia legspinner will play his 100th game in the format at Trent Bridge

Zampa: 'It hits different when you play for your country'

John Turner hoping to finally cap rise to prominence with England

Fast bowler expected to win debut during five-match ODI series against Australia

John Turner hoping to finally cap rise to prominence with England
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
bowled1724
BM Duckett
not out3940
WG Jacks
not out2827
Extras(nb 1, w 4)
Total89(1 wkt; 15 ovs)
<1 / 3>