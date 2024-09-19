Matches (19)
England vs Australia, 1st ODI at Nottingham, ENG v AUS, Sep 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Nottingham, September 19, 2024, Australia tour of England
England FlagEngland
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Brook
7 M • 239 Runs • 39.83 Avg • 98.35 SR
WG Jacks
3 M • 116 Runs • 38.67 Avg • 100 SR
GJ Maxwell
5 M • 351 Runs • 117 Avg • 173.76 SR
TM Head
7 M • 333 Runs • 47.57 Avg • 126.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.17 Econ • 26.85 SR
LS Livingstone
7 M • 6 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 43.66 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 28.16 SR
JR Hazlewood
8 M • 14 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 28.35 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Reece Topley 
Bowler
John Turner 
Bowler
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4766
Hours of play (local time)12.30 start, First Session 12.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.30, Second Session 16.30-20.00
Match days19 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
