England vs Australia, 1st ODI at Nottingham, ENG v AUS, Sep 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
W
W
L
W
L
Australia
W
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG7 M • 239 Runs • 39.83 Avg • 98.35 SR
ENG3 M • 116 Runs • 38.67 Avg • 100 SR
AUS5 M • 351 Runs • 117 Avg • 173.76 SR
AUS7 M • 333 Runs • 47.57 Avg • 126.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.17 Econ • 26.85 SR
7 M • 6 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 43.66 SR
AUS10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 28.16 SR
AUS8 M • 14 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 28.35 SR
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4766
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.30 start, First Session 12.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.30, Second Session 16.30-20.00
|Match days
|19 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
