Champions Trophy looms into view as multi-format stars return

The A-word will never be far away. So much of what England are doing at the moment is with an eye on the 2025-26 Ashes and the rehabilitation ofis at the top of that list. This match will be his first 50-over game - international or domestic - since March 2023 having until now been kept on a diet of T20 action in a carefully-managed return to action. That step-by-step approach will continue and there's a chance he may not even bowl his full allocation of 10 overs, but it marks another significant step in Archer's comeback and another stage towards what is hoped is an eventual return to Test cricket.