1st ODI, Nottingham, September 19, 2024, Australia tour of England
Champions Trophy looms into view as multi-format stars return

Don't be surprised to hear more than the occasion mention of the A-word, too, ahead of the 2025-26 series

Andrew McGlashan
18-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
1:36

Mahli Beardman's 'remarkable' rise to Australia fringes

Big Picture

After a T20 series where the view was longer-term to 2026, a number of big names were missing and the decider was washed out on a horrid day in Manchester, it feels like this upcoming five-match ODI series - yes, old-school and, yes, probably overkill - has a little more immediate relevance with an eye on next year's Champions Trophy as some key multi-format players return.
To highlight the shrinking relevance of bilateral ODIs, this is just the second series for both England and Australia since their contrasting World Cup campaigns last year: England lost 2-1 in West Indies last December while Australia beat the same opposition 3-0 in February. Quiz question: name the XIs these two teams put out in the final matches of those series (no cheating by clicking here and here).
One significant player who won't feature in these matches is Jos Buttler after a setback in the recovery from his calf injury. It means Harry Brook joins the list of England captains for the season, and it's probably not insignificant given the feeling he is a genuine long-term option to lead the side. There will also be plenty of interest in how Jofra Archer goes in his first 50-over appearance in 18 months. It will be a significant increase in workload for him, although he will be carefully managed.
Australia, meanwhile, have had an influx of senior names with Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc all part of the series. Alex Carey is also in the squad but, in ODIs, he is now Josh Inglis' understudy after being dropped early in last year's World Cup. Either way, the tour will include his return to Lord's next week, the scene of a dramatic storyline in Carey's career.
At the other end of the experience scale - you couldn't actually go much further - is the call-up of quick bowler Mahli Beardman as a back-up player. With just one professional game under his belt it has certainly generated a talking point and, though he isn't officially part of the squad yet, it wouldn't take much more than some general soreness among the other fast bowlers for him to make a further step up.
"He's a ripping young kid," Mitchell Marsh, a fellow West Australian, said. "For a 19-year-old he's got a lot of talent, he showed that during the Under-19 World Cup. I think he's going to learn a lot by being here. I've certainly faced him in the nets a few times. We've seen over the history of Australian cricket we've got a long list of guys who have been plucked, I guess, out of nowhere but Mahli is certainly extremely talented and bowls fast."

Form guide

(last five completed matches, most recent first)
England LWLWW
Australia WWWWW

In the spotlight: Jofra Archer and Glenn Maxwell

The A-word will never be far away. So much of what England are doing at the moment is with an eye on the 2025-26 Ashes and the rehabilitation of Jofra Archer is at the top of that list. This match will be his first 50-over game - international or domestic - since March 2023 having until now been kept on a diet of T20 action in a carefully-managed return to action. That step-by-step approach will continue and there's a chance he may not even bowl his full allocation of 10 overs, but it marks another significant step in Archer's comeback and another stage towards what is hoped is an eventual return to Test cricket.
Glenn Maxwell was rested for the series against West Indies earlier this year so hasn't played an ODI since the World Cup final. After his horror leg injury in late 2022, the effects of which he still has to manage, he is another player who will be carefully handled by the selectors. At the age of 35 he's one of those who may not be around come the next ODI World Cup in 2027, so the Champions Trophy could be a 50-over farewell for one of the most dynamic white-ball cricketers there has ever been.

Team news: Archer plays; opening question for Australia

Ben Duckett will open for the first time in his ODI career with stand-in captain Brook slotting in at No. 4. Jamie Smith has been confirmed as wicketkeeper and it is likely he would have done so even if Buttler had been fit. Archer will play the opening match of the series. Jacob Bethell is in line for a debut and the final decision would appear to be who goes at No. 6 with Liam Livingstone's bowling likely to swing things his way to allow Brook to spread overs between him, Bethell and Will Jacks.
England: (probable) 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jamie Smith (wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley
As in T20s, Australia are searching for a long-term replacement for David Warner. Inglis and Jake Fraser-McGurk ended up there against West Indies after Travis Head was rested following the opening game so there are no shortage of options. Captain Mitchell Marsh has previously had success there, too, and if he goes in up top it potentially creates room for both Smith and Labuschagne. Australia may start the series with their strongest attack before judging who needs resting from there. Inglis did not train much ahead of the opening match so there may be a question mark over whether he plays. If so, Carey would come in.
Australia: (possible) 1 Travis Head, 2 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 3 Steven Smith, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis/Alex Carey (wk), 6 Cameron Green/Marcus Stoinis, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Pitch and conditions

Trent Bridge can be a great place to bat in one-day cricket: since 2010 it has the highest average and strike-rate of all England and Wales venues. But the ball can also swing which gives the bowlers a chance. The sunny weather is set to hold on for at least the start of the series.

Stats and trivia

  • Australia are on a 12-match winning streak in ODIs. A victory in Nottingham would put this side joint second with Sri Lanka, behind Australia's own 21-match run in 2003.
  • Adam Zampa will play his 100th ODI: since the 2020 tour of England he has taken 94 wickets at 21.71
  • The last time the sides met in an ODI at Trent Bridge, England made a then world-record 481 for 6. It is one of only four times the teams have met in a one-dayer at this venue.

Quotes

"That's a long way away yet. Personally, I'm just going to try and concentrate on each game and I'd probably urge everybody else to try and do that as well."
Harry Brook plays down the relevance of this series to the 2025-26 Ashes.
"It's certainly a busy schedule and there are times when we might have to manage guys through and playing five games in 10 days is certainly a big ask but we'll manage that the best we can."
Mitchell Marsh on Australia's fast bowlers
Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

