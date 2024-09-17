Zampa: 'It hits different when you play for your country'

Adam Zampa admits the ODI game faces an uncertain future, but he believes the format remains a priority for young players coming through despite the congested calendar and increasing amounts of franchise cricket.

Zampa will play his 100th ODI in the opening match against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday having established himself as Australia's most important white-ball bowler. He reiterated how, for him, international cricket will always mean more than franchise T20 and, although not putting a definitive timeline on his career, has his sights set on winning "many more" World Cups.

A survey earlier this year by the World Cricketers Association (formally FICA) showed that the gap was closing in terms of which men's World Cup title was viewed as the most important, with now just 50% saying the ODI version and 35% picking the T20 edition.

"There's been a lot of questions about the ODI format and what that looks [like] going forward," he said. "In terms of playing for Australia and that drive, I think every young guy coming through still thinks that's the be-all and end-all."

"There's obviously those other opportunities in terms of franchise cricket and that's good," Zampa said. "There's been a lot said about how it's a saturated market but all these different competitions give other guys opportunities, whether it's guys who have just played a little bit of BBL or a bit of Blast, there's opportunities to go and improve yourself at different franchise levels, even if they are going on at the same time which seems to be the case at the moment.

Adam Zampa was Australia's leading wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup • Getty Images

"But feels like playing for your country is still the priority. I agree with you, don't know what it's going to look like in the next few years, particularly with this format, but I feel like ODI cricket's still a really good format, I still enjoy playing it and think a lot of young guys coming through still see it as a good opportunity to play for your country."

Zampa, who is without doubt Australia's second-greatest white-ball spinner after Shane Warne , was their leading wicket-taker in both their 2021 T20 World Cup title success (13 wickets) and the 2023 ODI World Cup (23 wickets). Australia have come up short at the last two T20 World Cups in 2022 and 2024 but Zampa will again be key in the 2026 edition in India and Sri Lanka.

"The feeling of playing for your country and still winning for your country beats playing franchise cricket and winning franchise cricket," he said. "I experienced the Hundred, it was great, I loved playing it, and winning at the end is a bonus but it hits different when you play for your country, when you win World Cups. Still got that drive to win many more."