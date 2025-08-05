Emotions overflow after Oval epic
It had all the makings of a miracle. England charging, the crowd on edge, and a wounded Chris Woakes ready for a one-armed stand. But just as the dream neared reality, Mohammed Siraj thundered in with fire and fury, snapping the stumps and silencing The Oval. Six runs the difference, but miles in drama.
Eventually, India clinched a dramatic victory on the first hour of the fifth day, squaring the series 2-2, their support staff's emotional celebration, and the players soaking it all in with a lap around the ground.