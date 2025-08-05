Matches (14)
Women's Hundred (2)
IRE-W vs PAK-W (1)
U19 Tri Series (ZIM) (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (8)
The Buzz

Emotions overflow after Oval epic

ESPNcricinfo staff
05-Aug-2025 • 21 hrs ago
Warrior to warrior - Mohammed Siraj knows what it took for Chris Woakes to get on the pitch, England vs India, 5th Test, The Oval, London, 5th day, August 4, 2025

Warrior to warrior - Mohammed Siraj knows what it took for Chris Woakes to get on the pitch  •  Getty Images

It had all the makings of a miracle. England charging, the crowd on edge, and a wounded Chris Woakes ready for a one-armed stand. But just as the dream neared reality, Mohammed Siraj thundered in with fire and fury, snapping the stumps and silencing The Oval. Six runs the difference, but miles in drama.
Eventually, India clinched a dramatic victory on the first hour of the fifth day, squaring the series 2-2, their support staff's emotional celebration, and the players soaking it all in with a lap around the ground.

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback