'The partnership Rahul and I had ignited the spark' - Gill savours Manchester draw

Gill was at the forefront of India's fight, putting together 188 for the third wicket with KL Rahul . More importantly, the duo batted for nearly 70 overs after India had lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan in the very first over, with India trailing by 311.

"From 0 for 2, then the partnership KL bhai and I had, I think that ignited [the spark] yes, we can achieve this task", Gill told BCCI.tv. "Extremely happy. To be able to get a draw from the position we were in yesterday is extremely satisfying. This innings of mine was the most pleasing to me."

Gill brought up his fourth century of the series, drawing level with Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar for most centuries in a series in England . It took Gill's series aggregate to 722, which is 52 short of Gavaskar's all-time record for most runs in a series by an Indian.

Rahul, meanwhile, took his series tall to 511 - the first time he's passed 500 runs or more in a series - en route a typically stodgy 90, his fourth score of fifty or more so far this series.

Gill was equally effusive in his praise for the calmness Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar showed, after he fell for 103 in the second session while wafting at a Jofra Archer delivery. At 222 for 4, with both set batters dismissed, India were still 91 behind with Shardul Thakur, three lower-order batters and an injured Rishabh Pant still to come.

Jadeja fought his way through to score his fifth score of fifty or more in six innings. His fifth Test century, which he raised with a six during the last hour after England were keen to shake hands for the draw, was full of pluck. Having been dropped first ball at first slip by Joe Root off Archer, Jadeja batted through without any further alarms to remain unbeaten on 107.

Washington, whose previous best was 96 against England in 2021, also brought up his century, his first in Test cricket. Washington, who began the series at No. 8, earned a promotion to No. 5 in Pant's absence. The partnership between the two was worth an unbroken 203 for the fifth wicket when both teams eventually shook hands for the draw.

"When Jaddu bhai and Washy were batting, it wasn't easy," Gill observed. "The ball was doing something, but the way they calmly batted and got Test centuries from there tells you how big of an achievement it is."