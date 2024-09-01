England's retreat for bad light under scrutiny as Eoin Morgan questions tactics

Eoin Morgan criticised England and Ollie Pope for a lack of killer instinct with "everything in their favour", as their refusal to continue bowling spin from both ends brought the third day of their second Test against Sri Lanka to a premature close at Lord's.

Pope brought on Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root to bowl in tandem for three overs with Sri Lanka 24 for 1, after umpires Paul Reiffel and Joel Wilson determined that the light was too poor for seamers to bowl. It briefly improved enough for Matthew Potts and Olly Stone to return - with Stone dismissing Pathum Nissanka - before Bashir and Root returned for five further overs.

With 22 overs left in the day, the players then left the field - with Pope seemingly keen to avoid further wear on the new ball - and did not return for the rest of the day. It was a notable contrast to his decision to stay on the field in similar bad light in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford, where Root and Bashir bowled 12 consecutive overs of spin as Sri Lanka's No.9 Milan Rathnayake made 72 in his debut innings.

"I think it's a questionable decision," Morgan, who spent seven years as England's white-ball captain, said on Sky Sports' coverage. "The reason behind that is just the whole context of the last hour or so: it is dark. There's a reason the seamers can't bowl: it is dangerous for everybody concerned.

"If you're sitting in Sri Lanka's changing room, you're thinking, 'Jeez the last place I want to be is out there with the bat in hand - facing anybody.' It's a lose-lose situation. I totally understand the concern for the condition of the ball, but you're talking about England's premium fingerspinner in Shoaib Bashir, who needs to bowl. The ball is turning and bouncing."

Sri Lanka had promoted Prabath Jayasuriya, who batted at No. 9 in the first innings, to No. 4 in a bid to reach the close of play unscathed. "They're bowling at a No. 9 at one end. Everything is in England's favour," Morgan said. "I question the decision… you have runs to play with, you have two or three new balls, everything in your favour. And yet you're sitting in the changing room."

England's decision to come off meant a near-capacity crowd at Lord's headed home early - in the face of the team's stated desire to entertain. "We pride ourselves on wanting people to come into the ground and feel like they've had a really enjoyable day of cricket, and can walk away wanting to come back for more Test cricket," Joe Root said, after the early close.

Pope, who is deputising for Ben Stokes against Sri Lanka, has already come in for heavy criticism as captain, with Michael Vaughan suggesting that he is "not the kind of personality" for the role. After he was caught in the deep for 17 on Saturday when attempting to upper-cut Asitha Fernando over point, he has now scored 30 runs in four innings across the first two Tests.

Jayasuriya successfully saw out 23 balls as Sri Lanka's 'lightwatchman', with Dimuth Karunaratne 23 not out overnight. Sri Lanka still require a further 430 runs across the final two days for an improbable series-squaring win, but their batting coach Ian Bell suggested they still have some hope of saving the game.

"The more we can spend time in the middle and that ball gets a bit softer…" Bell said. "This wicket has been quite a new-ball wicket, if you can get through that. There's still plenty of batting, and that's probably been the strength so far this tour: that middle-lower order have got some good runs. Tomorrow, the first hour is important and we'll go from there."

Bell said he was pleased with the "character" that Sri Lanka showed on the third day: "What we asked the guys last night was to come in with the attitude that we saw in Manchester… A bit unfortunate to lose a second wicket in that little period of an over or two in between the bad light, but more of the same tomorrow.