England have earned their optimism as India bat wary

Anderson: 'There's 180 overs left but we'll try and do it in 60 or 70'

My Sharona for an hour to hit back at a heckler, you were reminded that nothing is beyond this England team. Even, at times, reason. As Rehan Ahmed played the most rogue final set since Bradford Cox banged outfor an hour to hit back at a heckler, you were reminded that nothing is beyond this England team. Even, at times, reason.

A target of 399 may still well be, of course. A healthy 67 have been knocked off already, eight of them in the last three balls of day three as Rehan scuffed Axar Patel through midwicket, then beyond first slip. If Brendon McCullum's chat 24 hours earlier was anything to go by, India are at least 201 light.

"We got sat down by the coach last night and he said if India get 600 ahead we're going to try and chase it down," said James Anderson at stumps. "That is exactly what we're going to do."

It is a wild kind of optimism. The kind that usually comes in the dead of night, right before you get a hankering for some Cheetos. But it was exactly what kept England going throughout their 74 overs in the field today.

India arrived with a lead of 171, with all their second-innings wickets in hand. When Ravichandran Ashwin worked a single to the fielder at deep midwicket in the 71st over of the day, India moved to 388 in front. One more than the highest successful chase in this country, achieved by a host team with a fair few hall-of-famers against Kevin Pietersen's England.

Yet, by the time India's innings ended on 255 and the target was confirmed, the emotion from England was not relief, or joy that their toil was over. Simply satisfaction.

It was as they walked off, with 14 overs to bat before close, that Rehan turned to Ben Stokes and asked if he could bat at No. 3. He would probably have been asked to do it anyway, but the enthusiasm was as welcome as ever. After an opening stand had been broken on 50 with the wicket of Ben Duckett, out strode all 19 years of the Original Nighthawk.

It would be wrong to look ahead in anticipation of what's to come and neglect the graft that brought us to this point. Especially as defeat may dull what the bowlers achieved, in both innings.

Today, England managed to prise out all 10 Indian wickets for just 227 runs, despite their most experienced spin option, Joe Root , sending down just two overs. He spent the majority of the innings off the field after damaging his right little finger in the eighth over of the day.

By then, Anderson had got the show on the road, using the early morning humidity to stitch together a spell of 2 for 6 from four overs. Rohit Sharma's off stump was taken for a ride, then a wobble seam delivery decked across Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave India 30 for 2.

Then came a succession of reprieves for Shubman Gill , all of varying degrees. He was given out lbw to Tom Hartley, which he overturned with a sliver of an inside edge, before earning the benefit of the doubt of umpire's call on projected impact with the stumps when hit in front by Anderson. Those let-offs - both with just four to his name - were followed by a healthy edge off Hartley, which flew between wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Root at a wide first slip.

As Gill went on to a third Test century, it was not unreasonable to wonder if England would wilt. And even though they were buoyed by Stokes' sensational catch to remove Shreyas Iyer after a botched heave down the ground Tom Hartley, closely followed by a low inside edge from Rajat Patidar off Rehan, neatly taken low by Foakes, the game was steadily moving out of England's reach.

Gill and Axar's stand for the fifth wicket lifted the lead beyond 350 and into the realms of "surely not England, not even you." And yet somehow, they dug deep again.

James Anderson goes up in appeal • Getty Images

It was specifically the inexperienced spin trio that instigated the necessary cascade of the six remaining wickets, for just 44 runs. Shoaib Bashir set it off, forcing Gill to pop up a catch off inside-edge and pad up to Foakes. India began second-guessing themselves as England's penchant for the chase came forward from the back of their minds. It allowed Hartley and Rehan back into the match. Not since Children of the Corn have youngsters preyed on such fear in experienced heads.

Only three of this India side played in 2022 when England munched a target of 378 inside 76.4 overs to win a one-off Test at Edgbaston. Evidently, the rest know the score. "England are never out of the game," said Gill, one of the three, who rightly pointed out these conditions are very different. But the stands that followed his departure stood still, notably 26 off 71 between Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, two batters far more at ease playing their shots, giving an indication that even India were thinking the unthinkable.

"I think the nerves were there to see today, the way they batted," Anderson observed. "I think they didn't know how many was enough. They were quite cautious, even when they had a big lead."

None of this happens by accident of course. England's 8 out of 10 successful fourth-innings victories have created waves, and the familiar thread through most of them has been their scrapping in these third innings. To see the new crop carrying on this short-lived legacy was a testament to their all-in approach and the encouragement bestowed upon them.

Seconds before Rehan had shunted Ollie Pope from first-drop, he had pocketed Ashwin - the young leggie's third - in his 42nd over, having never bowled more than 39 in 13 previous first-class matches. Hartley is now only the third English men's spinner since the First World War to take four or more wickets in an innings in each of their first two Tests. Bashir's match figures of 4 for 196 from 53 overs - the second most he's bowled - represents an impressive body of work from a 20-year-old off-spinner just three days into the gig.