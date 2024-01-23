ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's ODI batting nominees: the Gill, Maxwell, Klaasen and Head show

After scoring a match-winning fifty in the semi-final against South Africa, Travis Head iced Australia's World Cup campaign with a more sensational innings in the final against hosts and tournament favourites India. The Australia opener had some luck along the way - he kept playing and missing against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the early exchanges - but cashed in against the older, softer ball. He stayed leg side and whacked it all over the ground to silence 90,000 voices in Ahmedabad. India had managed just 16 boundaries in their entire innings; Head alone hit 19. Australia ended up getting to the target with seven overs to spare, to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup title.