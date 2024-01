ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's ODI batting nominees: the Gill, Maxwell, Klaasen and Head show

Australia were 91 for 7 in the 19th over, chasing 292. Afghanistan were on the brink of securing their first victory against Australia in all cricket. Maxwell, though, flipped the script with an astonishing assault - an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, achieved in the face of cramps and muscle spasms that incapacitated him at the crease and made him rely solely on hand-eye coordination to launch boundaries as he did. Maxwell's double-century was the first in a chase in 4696 ODIs. According to ESPNcricinfo's Smart Stats, his 201 was actually worth 298 runs given the context. Australia captain Pat Cummins, who contributed just 12 in a record unbroken 202-run eighth-wicket stand , hailed Maxwell's innings as the greatest in ODI cricket.