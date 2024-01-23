ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's ODI batting nominees: the Gill, Maxwell, Klaasen and Head show
In nervy chases, under the toughest conditions and on the biggest stages, our nominees made the improbable possible
208 vs New Zealand
first ODI, Hyderabad
For Gill, this double-century marked a shift in him being regarded India's next batting leader. From 182 not out, he charged to his double with three back-to-back sixes off Lockie Ferguson, one of the fastest bowlers in the world. At 23, Gill became the youngest player to score a double-hundred in men's ODIs. No other India batter passed 34 runs on the day. The most striking feature of the innings was that Gill was able to put even the good balls away. He propelled India to a dew-proof total of 349 and sealed his spot as their first-choice opener in ODI cricket.
174 vs Australia
fourth ODI, Centurion
Klaasen had bossed franchise T20 leagues around the world and had scored two ODI hundreds before this game. But this was his first monster innings in internationals, and it came against Australia. His 174 is the highest individual score by a South Africa batter outside of the top four in ODI cricket. Klaasen needed only 83 balls for his effort, scoring over two runs a ball and powering South Africa past 400. He was particularly brutal on legspinner Adam Zampa, taking him for 50 off 17 balls at a strike rate of 294, dominating in a way very few right-hand batters can against legspinners in top-level cricket. Klaasen's knock fashioned a series-levelling 164-run victory for South Africa.
109 vs England
World Cup, Mumbai
Another Klaasen special, this time in the World Cup at the Wankhede against defending champions England. In the crushing heat of Mumbai, Klaasen first battled his way to 48 off 39 balls, but once David Miller fell, he cranked up the tempo and went onto smash 61 off his next 27 balls. No England bowler was spared as Klaasen muscled South Africa to 399 for 7 and set England up for their biggest ODI defeat in terms of runs. South Africa's crushing win, which followed a chastening defeat to Netherlands in Dharamsala, put them back on track for the semi-finals.
201 not out vs Afghanistan
World Cup, Mumbai
Australia were 91 for 7 in the 19th over, chasing 292. Afghanistan were on the brink of securing their first victory against Australia in all cricket. Maxwell, though, flipped the script with an astonishing assault - an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, achieved in the face of cramps and muscle spasms that incapacitated him at the crease and made him rely solely on hand-eye coordination to launch boundaries as he did. Maxwell's double-century was the first in a chase in 4696 ODIs. According to ESPNcricinfo's Smart Stats, his 201 was actually worth 298 runs given the context. Australia captain Pat Cummins, who contributed just 12 in a record unbroken 202-run eighth-wicket stand, hailed Maxwell's innings as the greatest in ODI cricket.
137 vs India
World Cup final, Ahmedabad
After scoring a match-winning fifty in the semi-final against South Africa, Travis Head iced Australia's World Cup campaign with a more sensational innings in the final against hosts and tournament favourites India. The Australia opener had some luck along the way - he kept playing and missing against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the early exchanges - but cashed in against the older, softer ball. He stayed leg side and whacked it all over the ground to silence 90,000 voices in Ahmedabad. India had managed just 16 boundaries in their entire innings; Head alone hit 19. Australia ended up getting to the target with seven overs to spare, to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup title.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo