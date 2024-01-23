ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's ODI bowling nominees: Two Australians, two Indians, a whole lot of wickets

In the first over Siraj bowled in the final, he beat Kusal Mendis' outside edge four times and didn't concede a run. In his next over, he claimed four wickets - and yet the lasting memory from it was one of the deliveries that did not take a wicket: the fifth ball, which Dhananjaya de Silva's push sent for a four was chased by Siraj, adrenaline pumping, through the vacant mid-on region all the way to the long-on boundary. The crowning moment was a scorcher to uproot Dasun Shanaka's off stump in the over after, which meant Siraj had a five-for in 16 balls - the joint-fastest in men's ODIs (for which data is available). Sri Lanka were shot out for 50 in 15.2 overs, making it the fifth shortest innings in men's ODIs.