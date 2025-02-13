ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's captain of the year: It's that man Cummins

The MCG had been the turning point in India's two previous Border-Gavaskar series wins down under. It could have been again after Australia had bossed large portions of the rain-affected Brisbane Test, but having been a bowler down, Cummins walked away weary and without a series lead to show for his efforts. Sam Konstas, Steve Smith and Australia's batters set the tone in Melbourne but Cummins played his part. His 49 in a century stand with Smith turned 299 for 6 into 474 and put 28.4 overs into Bumrah. He then struck twice with the new ball to help set up a sizeable first-innings lead. Bumrah again threatened to pull off a miracle for India and Cummins again held firm with the bat, making a second-innings contribution to ensure Australia had 339 runs to defend. There were criticisms of his conservative declaration. But it proved spot on. He delivered an unplayable spell first up on the final day to again knock over Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply for the second time in the match. Later in the day, when Yashasvi Jaiswal stood between certain victory and another energy-sapping draw, Cummins bent his back on a slowing surface to bounce him out and put Australia on course to regaining the only Test trophy not in their keeping.