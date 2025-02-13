ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 women's ODI bowling winner: Kapp's best, South Africa's first

Kapp had already played a starring role in this match before she took the ball. Her 75 off 87 deliveries lifted South Africa to a total that gave them something to defend. Then she got to work on Australia's top order.

Under lights, on a surface livened up by steady drizzle that fell through the afternoon, Kapp made the most of the favourable conditions. She nearly had Alyssa Healy out once in each of her first two overs before she finally actually did get her caught behind driving. Kapp produced a wicked inswinger to snake past Beth Mooney's inside edge two balls later. In her next over she trapped Phoebe Litchfield lbw to leave Australia 34 for 3.

Kapp was pulled from the attack after four overs - with her figures reading 3 for 7 - and only returned for one more over in the innings, as the rest of the attack got the job done. The home side sank to 71 for 8 and were eventually bowled out for 149 to hand South Africa a famous victory.

Key moment

That Kapp took the field for the game was a win for her. She had retired hurt in the previous match, in Adelaide , where South Africa were thumped by eight wickets with 31 overs to spare, after being struck on the left arm by a throw from the outfield, and there were doubts as to whether she would recover for Sydney. Luckily the team physio and doctor convinced her to play, she said.

I'll take the top, you handle the rest: Kapp accounted for Australia's openers and No. 3 • Getty Images

The numbers

1 ODIs South Africa have won over Australia. This was the first.

What they said

"It's a proud moment, not only for me but for South African cricket as a whole. We all know we've never beaten Australia in a one-day game. So to be able to perform and help my team over the line is a massive achievement for me."

- Marizanne Kapp

"Probably can't heap enough praise on Marizanne Kapp. Lucky to have a player with all that skill."

- South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt

The closest contender