ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's T20I bowling nominees: The Kerr twins
Two World Cup performances from the New Zealand allrounder feature on our shortlist
4 for 16 vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup semi-final, Dambulla
Iqbal put Sri Lanka in a spin as Pakistan attempted to defend 140 in the match to decide one of the Asia Cup finalists, even if her effort was ultimately in vain. She claimed four of Sri Lanka's top five batters, including captain Chamari Athapaththu and Kavisha Dilhari, who had steadied the innings with a 59-run stand for the third wicket. The latter was out in a double-wicket over for Iqbal, which also included Nilakshika Silva for a second-ball duck. Opener Vishmi Gunaratne too had been out without scoring to Iqbal, and while Anushka Sanjeewani's unbeaten 24 from No. 6 helped save Sri Lanka's day, Iqbal could scarcely have done more for her team.
3 for 15 vs India
T20 World Cup, Dubai
With India on 55 for 3, Tahuhu proceeded to rip out their middle order, which included the wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh in consecutive overs to make it 70 for 5. Deepti Sharma was shaping up to be India's saviour but Tahuhu plucked her out with a full, wide offcutter that went straight to cover. Fellow seamer Rosemary Mair might have grabbed more wickets, taking 4 for 19, but Tahuhu's triple was crucial in bowling India out for 102 in reply to New Zealand's 160, a result that would prove the crux of the latter's victorious campaign.
3 for 3 vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup, Sharjah
Schutt opened in miserly fashion with a maiden and then accounted for New Zealand opener Georgia Plimmer and the dangerous Amelia Kerr nine overs apart. She was the lynchpin of an Australia attack that kept a tight lid on their opponents: her impeccable lines and lengths never gave New Zealand's batters any freedom, and their frustration boiled over as they started hitting out, to their peril. When Kerr advanced and miscued towards long-on, Schutt had 2 for 2 in 2.3 overs. She went on to close out the innings by bowling the No. 10, Eden Carson, and New Zealand were all out for just 88 chasing 149.
2 for 14 vs West Indies
T20 World Cup semi-final, Sharjah
Deandra Dottin stood between New Zealand and a place in the T20 World Cup final, so Kerr swept her aside. New Zealand had grafted their way to 128 for 9 on a difficult pitch where Dottin had claimed 4 for 22 runs. The New Zealand bowlers had a job to do and it was a task they didn't make easy for themselves with five dropped catches. When Dottin launched an onslaught of three sixes off one Lea Tahuhu over on her way to scoring 33 off 22, they had to turn things around. Cue Kerr, who pushed through one that Dottin shaped to sweep, only for the extra bounce to kiss the top edge of the bat and loop to short fine leg. Having accounted for Aaliyah Alleyne three overs earlier, Kerr's second removed the greatest threat to New Zealand's bid for a final berth.
3 for 24 vs South Africa
T20 World Cup final, Dubai
Player of the match, player of the series and leading wicket-taker: Kerr's performance in the final epitomised the qualities that won her those accolades, and helped her side lift the T20 World Cup for the first time. Having top-scored in the final with 43, Kerr's impact with the ball - while battling cramps - was the difference. Her removal of Laura Wolvaardt dampened South Africa's mood after they had staged a superior powerplay. Five balls later she dismissed Anneke Bosch after rightly convincing her captain to review for caught behind. Kerr eliminated the chances of a late fightback with the wicket of No. 8 Annerie Dercksen and the rest was history.
