ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's T20I bowling nominees: The Kerr twins

Deandra Dottin stood between New Zealand and a place in the T20 World Cup final, so Kerr swept her aside. New Zealand had grafted their way to 128 for 9 on a difficult pitch where Dottin had claimed 4 for 22 runs. The New Zealand bowlers had a job to do and it was a task they didn't make easy for themselves with five dropped catches. When Dottin launched an onslaught of three sixes off one Lea Tahuhu over on her way to scoring 33 off 22, they had to turn things around. Cue Kerr, who pushed through one that Dottin shaped to sweep, only for the extra bounce to kiss the top edge of the bat and loop to short fine leg. Having accounted for Aaliyah Alleyne three overs earlier, Kerr's second removed the greatest threat to New Zealand's bid for a final berth.