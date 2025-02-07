Essex appoint Dan Feist as chief executive

Essex have confirmed the appointment of Dan Feist as chief executive. Feist, who had been serving as general manager, succeeds John Stephenson after he stepped down from the role during a round of cost-cutting last summer.

Feist has been working at Essex since 2012, initially as head of community and cricket operations. He was promoted to deputy chief executive before Stephenson's departure, then named general manager during a restructure of the club's hierarchy, understood to be due to the club's straitened financial position.

Stephenson was followed out of the exit by director of cricket, Anthony McGrath, who returned to his native Yorkshire as head coach. McGrath has since been succeeded by former England coach Chris Silverwood , in his second stint in charge at Essex.

Last year, Essex were also one of eight counties to win Tier 1 status for their women's team, as part of the ECB's revamped domestic structure for women's cricket.

Feist said: "I'm deeply honoured and excited in equal measure to take on the role of chief Executive. This is a club that has become a significant part of my life, and it means a great deal to me.

"I am passionate about cricket at all levels in Essex and the region, from increasing participation opportunities for all members of our community, to ensuring all our squads are in the best position to challenge for trophies.

"We have a strong, hard-working group of staff already in place, and competitive squads ready to take to the field, and it is my role to maintain the high standards that Essex Cricket has already set itself.

"In partnership with the Boards, we have a clear vision of becoming the number one cricket region, and I am eager to play a role in ensuring we can achieve that.