Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code

Samuels announced his retirement in November 2020, after a career in which he played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is, and scored over 11,000 international runs and 17 centuries. While his record suggested he never made the most of his sumptuous talent, his highs were spectacular, most notably when he top-scored in the T20 World Cup finals of 2012 and 2016